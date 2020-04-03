The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,177 confirmed coronavirus infections and 26 deaths statewide Thursday.
Officials corrected confirmed infections in Pike County from 22 to 21.
Amite County reported four confirmed infections and one death, and Wilkinson County, a flashpoint, had 17 confirmed infections and two deaths as of Thursday morning.
Lincoln County had 14 confirmed infections, Lawrence County had five, Walthall County had 10 and Franklin County had three.
Statewide, deaths are reported among patients in Amite, Bolivar, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, Perry, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah, Tunica, Webster, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.
Hinds County has the most confirmed infections statewide at 118. DeSoto County had 103.
The Jackson metro area, experiencing a large outbreak, accounts for roughly 20% all cases statewide. Madison County had 55 confirmed infections and Rankin County had 50.
The Mississippi State Department of Health public health lab in Jackson tested 5,257 people, 504 of whom tested positive. An unknown number of people have been tested by private labs.
In neighboring Louisiana, the site of a severe outbreak of disease, the number of confirmed infections increased to 9,150 Thursday afternoon, an increase of 42% overnight.
Gov. John Bel Edwards attributed the increase to a backlog of results from tests administered days ago and said the new figures indicate efforts to increase testing availability are working.
Statewide, 310 have died and 1,639 were being treated in hospitals, 507 on ventilators in ICU.
The New Orleans metro area is one of the hardest-hit in the United States, with Orleans Parish reporting 3,148 infections and 125 deaths.
Hospitals are increasing ICU space and staffing and are working to source personal protective equipment amid one of the largest outbreaks nationwide.
Nearby Washington Parish had 50 infections and two deaths and Tangipahoa Parish had 42 infections and one death.
The United States remained the country with the most confirmed infections worldwide with 234,462 Thursday: 5,607 people died, 1,374 in New York City alone.
The Food and Drug Administration relaxed restrictions on blood donations by gay men and people who recently got tattoos or piercings in an effort to revitalize the national blood supply, depleted amid a lack of donations.
American Samoa is the only United States jurisdiction that hadn’t reported a confirmed infection.
The onset of illness in the majority of infections nationwide began ramping up in large numbers around Feb. 25, culminating in a peak of 4,024 infections March 20.
Monday marked the greatest single-day increase in confirmed infections worldwide since the recorded start of the outbreak in January, with over 26,000 identified. There were more than 998,047 confirmed infections worldwide Thursday.
