McComb has made its final payment on debris removal from the April 23 tornado, and now the city awaits reimbursement from federal and state disaster agencies.
The city on Tuesday made its sixth and final payment to Land Company Development for $116,705 for debris removal and disposal and a payment to Debris Tech for a total of $51,645 for debris removal monitoring.
This brings the total for cleanup from the storm to $1,450,164 since the work started in early May.
This is a lot more than the cost of cleaning up from a tornado that hit the same parts of the city in May 2019. That cost the city roughly $600,000 for debris removal.
The city board borrowed $1.5 million from its capital improvement fund to cover the cost of the cleanup and must repay that money by Sept. 30.
With disaster declarations from Gov. Tate Reeves and President Donald Trump, the city awaits 75% reimbursement in federal assistance and 12.5% in state assistance for the cleanup costs, meaning the city will only have to pay the final 12.5% of costs associated with the debris removal.
But Public Works Director Alice Barnes said she and engineering company Neel-Schaffer began the process of the reimbursement and she has weekly conference calls with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s program delivery manager.
“We just need to get our paperwork in, and then they will give us our schedule,” Barnes said when asked if the city has a timeline for reimbursement.
