A McComb resident raised concerns to the city board Tuesday over an Easter Sunday gathering at Edgewood Park in which about 150 to 200 people gathered, sparking a debate over park regulations and enforcement amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Robbie DeCoux said the gathering had cars lining both entrances to the park, with some drivers speeding through the area, as well as all-terrain vehicles, alcohol and littering.
“This is a matter of public safety and I want to make it perfectly clear that nothing I say tonight is in any way intended to prevent any citizen of McComb from using any of our public facilities, especially our parks,” DeCoux told the board. “This park is not a large area, nor is Edgewood. ... Edgewood is a small neighborhood.
“The streets were overwhelmed by traffic. There are elderly people who walk those streets every day. There are children who ride bicycles and even tricycles near the street or sometimes in the street, and there was just far too much traffic there.”
DeCoux said he also saw little to no social distancing or other precautions against the coronavirus pandemic, such as masks among those who were gathered.
“The attendance in the park was the largest I have ever seen, and I’ve been on Burke Street for 67 years,” he said, adding that such a large group with no precautions was unsafe for everyone there.
The city dropped its executive orders regarding coronavirus restrictions last month, so the police could not break up the party for those reasons.
DeCoux thanked Police Chief Garland Ward for the department’s response to enforcing other city ordinances that he believed were violated that day.
DeCoux also said he was concerned about the use of alcohol in the park along with the litter that stemmed from the party, adding that more enforcement is needed in order to stop it.
DeCoux asked the board if it could introduce more overarching policies to stop incidents such as the party on Easter from happening again.
“I just think the neighborhood and the attendees at the park deserve some structure as to how this park is going to be used,” he said. “Not just Edgewood Park. We need an overreaching policy that controls all parks.”
Selectman Michael Cameron said he understood DeCoux’s frustration and that the board was “working on solutions.”
