A man accused of stealing cars and leading lawmen from Mississippi and Louisiana on a chase back and forth across the state line has been charged with self-mutilation a week after he was booked into a Louisiana jail.
Brent Crain, 36, of Pine, La., told officials at the Washington Parish Jail he had fallen over a fan at the jail and badly cut his leg. Jail officials took him to a hospital for treatment.
But a jailer reviewed video footage and said Crain allegedly asked another inmate, Desean Coleman, 26, to cut his leg.
Coleman was charged with principal to self-mutilation and possession of contraband for the “sharp edge weapon” used to cut Crain’s leg, sheriff’s officials said.
Crain is accused of stealing a vehicle in Washington Parish before crashing it in Walthall County around 4:30 or 5 a.m. Oct. 18. He allegedly fled Walthall County sheriff’s deputies and ran into some woods near the Dexter community, Sheriff Kyle Breland said.
Soon thereafter, deputies learned Crain allegedly stole another vehicle in Washington Parish, crashed it near Angie, La., and got chased into back into Walthall County by a search dog team from the Rayborn Correctional Center in Angie.
Walthall deputies joined the chase and cornered Crain in a shed near Angie Road in the Improve community.
