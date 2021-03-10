An online dust-up over McComb-Pike County Airport information faded quickly, not even meriting mention at Monday night’s airport board meeting.
Board member Ed Silence posted on Feb. 26 on an unofficial Facebook page for the airport board that he created, that “light status at the airport is out of service” until March 28.
He later amended the posting to say “near the airport,” as the inoperative light or lights were actually on a cellular telephone tower a few miles away.
Silence, board President Bob Hensarling and other airport officials declined to comment about the situation on the record to the Enterprise-Journal.
After the post was made, Rick Simpson of Air Services of Mississippi, the airport’s fixed-base operator, wrote an email to McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, asking for his and the city board’s help in keeping inaccurate information about the airport from being posted.
Simpson said in the letter the airport had received calls about whether pilots should avoid landing there.
The letter was routed to the federal Department of Homeland Security, and then to the Federal Aviation Administration.
During the board meeting, Hensarling noted that airports with higher numbers of landings can qualify for more federal funding, which could eventually help the airport expand its runway.
In response to Silence’s Facebook post, Hensarling posted a message there saying the information was false and noting that the page was not an official organ of the airport or the board. He said there that Silence should get written authorization to post airport information.
Silence replied to that post that he was posting public information and did not need authorization to do that.
Officials noted that official information on airport status and any hazards or closings that might be present are available to pilots on FAA webpages.
An airport source said Silence was probably trying to be helpful, but it would be better to leave such notifications to the FAA pages.
With the matter past and not considered worthy of discussion at the meeting, officials said they hoped to move past the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.