Imagine you’re a deacon and your pastor asks your advice on whether to cancel some or all church services in light of the coronavirus. What would you say?
If you have mixed feelings, join the crowd, as churches across Southwest Mississippi are responding in myriad ways ranging from total cancelations to business as usual — at least for now.
“It’s according to which hour you talk to me,” said Elder Harry Young of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, McComb, with a laugh. “We met this past Sunday and as of right now we’re scheduled to meet this Sunday.”
The church canceled youth activities tonight, and officers plan to meet tonight to make a final decision about Sunday.
Among congregations that have canceled all services is Star Hill C.M.E. Church of Gloster. The church was planning a big anniversary celebration this coming Sunday even after health officials recommended last week against gatherings larger than 200 to 250 people.
“We knew that quite a sum of people would be there,” said Pastor Lorrie Turner. “It would be close to the 200 to 250 mark. Then they came out with 50.”
Turner was on a conference call with church board members when she got a text about the 50-person limit.
“They were all for it as far as going ahead and having worship until the notice came up on my phone and it dropped to 50,” said Turner, a daycare operator and CPR instructor who gets direct notices from the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
She and her board agreed unanimously to cancel the anniversary celebration and all other church services until Easter Sunday, April 12. The anniversary will be combined with family and friends day May 24.
Since the Star Hill decision, President Donald Trump has urged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and Gov. Tate Reeves has recommended that churches cancel services.
By no means are all churches following those recommendations, said the Rev. Steve Clark of the Pike Baptist Association, which comprises Southern Baptist churches in Pike County.
Southern Baptist churches are autonomous and are taking a mixture of approaches to the virus.
“They’re still adjusting on that,” Clark said Tuesday. “They’re limiting when they gather. Most of them have canceled some of the middle-of-the-week type gatherings, but they’re still meeting on Sundays. Some are just doing online worship.”
Silver Springs Baptist Church of Osyka falls into the latter category, canceling all services through March.
“We do have elderly people,” said the Rev. Brock Burch, pastor. “We also have some people in the church with some immune compromises. My wife is pregnant. We have a couple children who have health issues. And then as well as listening to our government officials telling us the numbers, with the CDC limited to 10 in a gathering.”
Burch said Silver Springs will “move services to a different method — online, streaming live.” Sunday school classes may meet at different days to keep groups under 10.
Then there are tithes and offerings, which churches require to survive.
“We had to move to online giving now,” Burch said, citing Pay Pal, the church website and Facebook page as ways for people to give.
The challenge, he said, is to “try to keep community in the midst of not having community.”
To do that, church leadership will keep in touch with members via phone calls, texts and online — “ways that we can check and see each other even when we’re in our homes,” Burch said.
The decision to cancel services was unanimous by the church council.
“No one really liked that we were going to do this, but everyone understands why we’re going to do this,” Burch said. “No one wants to stop and say, ‘We’re going to close the church for now.’ I don’t want to preach to an empty building, but we have to do what’s best for the congregation as well as respecting our leaders in government.”
Pastor Floyd Jordan of Knoxo Church of God in Christ, Tylertown, said his church, like many others in the area, is still trying to decide what to do.
“We’re from zero to 100. Some are canceling,” he said. “It’s really a chaotic time.”
This past Sunday many regulars did not attend Knoxo, yet many newcomers did, he said. The same was true at Levi’s Temple C.O.G.I.C., where his father, Supt. Andrew Jordan, is pastor.
Jordan is still unsure what to do about future Sunday services.
“Come Sunday I’m praying about what’s best,” he said. “I’m trying to be careful.”
The last thing he wants is for someone to catch coronavirus at his church, he said.
Jordan said his father will be offering services online. As for future worship services, he predicted his church and many others will wind up following the recommendations of government authorities.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Jordan said.
He cited a letter from the presiding C.O.G.I.C. bishop that said, “We know God can heal and we know God can protect, but we’ve got to do our part. We’re not supposed to tempt God.”
