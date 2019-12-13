Vintage Hydrangea: Fashion focused

Vintage Hydrangea owner Lance Gatlin said the store is more than just a business — it’s a labor of love.
“My mom and aunt always wanted a store,” said Gatlin, who has a nursing degree and works as vice president of sales and marketing for Dream Builders. “I opened this up so they could have something to do that they love.”
Largely a ladies’ clothing boutique with accessories, the not-yet-year-old store run daily by Gatlin’s mother, Peggy Schmidt, and his aunt, Pam Brister, offers some popular non-clothing items as well.
Gatlin said Myra bags are a big draw for the store, as well as Bourbon Royalty candles. Both are among the store’s top sellers.
The store also offers pottery and handmade jewelry lines.
The Vintage Hydrangea also allows other vendors to place items in the store for sale.
Two separate vendors offer clothing lines, one for children and one that is “Pentecostal-friendly,” Gatlin said.
Another of the vendors produces religiously-themed shirts and woodworking items, and yet another makes homemade jellies, pickles and cookies for sale.
On top of all that, “we make floral arrangements for funerals and other events,” Gatlin said. And, “we try to keep our prices affordable.”
To that end, Gatlin said the store would offer 25% off most of the store’s items starting this week.
“We want to be a different kind of boutique,” Brister said. “We want this to be a comfy, cozy place to shop.”
