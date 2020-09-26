LIBERTY — A rash of knocked-over road signs left Amite County supervisors worried about public safety and taxpayer dollars.
At a meeting Friday, supervisors said someone knocked over numerous road signs across the county Saturday night — including stop signs on roads intersecting state highways.
“If somebody runs up on a stop sign and gets killed, they (vandals) are going to be responsible,” said board president Jackie Whittington.
He estimated each sign costs some $300 to replace.
Supervisors tallied up 12 signs knocked over in District 1, four or five in District 3 and one in District 4, including stop signs, road signs, cemetery signs and curve ahead signs.
Two stop signs were knocked over at Highway 24 — North Greensburg Road east of Liberty and Enterprise Road west of town.
The vandalism was reported to the sheriff’s department, supervisors said.
They speculated the vehicle that hit the signs may have sustained damage, and District 1 Supervisor Warren Leake said white paint was found on a sign post.
Whittington also said ATV riders tore up the gravel surface on Fox Road.
In other business, supervisors:
• Received a letter from Sylanda McKinnor asking for an honorary road sign on Jerusalem Road honoring her great-grandmother, the late Lizzie Martin Simmons, who was a longtime nurse and midwife in the county. Supervisor Guy McNabb said he will discuss details with McKinnor.
• Turned down a request from Lawrence Cobb to accept a private lane as public off South Greensburg Road south of Liberty. Cobb cited a court order granting him and others a 20-foot right-of-way, but board attorney Reggie Jones said for the lane to become public it must meet county standards, including a 40-foot right-of-way.
• Authorized travel for Sheriff Tim Wroten and deputy Rodney Murray to a sheriffs’ conference at Biloxi in December; and county engineer David Cothren, one of his employees and three supervisors to a Mississippi Department of Transportation Local Public Agencies forum at Ridgeland on Oct. 14.
• Accepted the resignation of county extension agent Randy McKey, who has gone to work for the U.S. Forest Service in Meadville. Agents from surrounding counties are filling in until a replacement is found.
• Changed Lushrick Mayes from full-time hopper to full-time driver for the solid waste department, hired Kevin Smith as part-time hopper and terminated Charles Shiflet as full-time driver.
• Accepted a 2010 Ford F-550 truck from the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.
• Accepted a coronavirus disinfecting machine from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for use in county buildings.
• Approved a beer permit for Angie’s Express convenience store on Highway 568 east of Gillsburg.
• Approved a 614-acre 16th Section hunting lease on Rollinson Road for Melissa Bazile.
• Approved a quarter-acre cemetery plat from Dennis Chandler for Royan Winding Sr. and Lillie B. Winding Memorial Garden off Winding Road.
• Approved the appointment of Felicia Williams to the Southwest Mississippi Opportunity Inc. board to replace Will Powell, who resigned.
• Agreed to pay Smith Painting of Hattiesburg $4,850 for exterior painting and repairs to the courthouse.
