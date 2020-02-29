The latest appeal effort for a man convicted more than 20 years ago for drowning his 3-year-old daughter in order to collect on a life insurance policy has failed, with state Supreme Court justices threatening sanctions for future attempts to reverse the conviction, calling them frivolous.
Glen Conley Jr. was convicted of capital murder and was sentenced with life without parole in 1998 ago for drowning his daughter Whitney in Lake Tangipahoa in 1994.
The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday denied him post-conviction relief appeal and warned him with monetary sanctions and restrictions on filing future applications.
Conley has unsuccessfully appealed his conviction three on separate occasions since the first time the Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed his conviction in 2001.
His most recent appeal asserted that his sentence is illegal, the indictment was defective and his trial counsel was ineffective.
Justice James Maxwell wrote the majority opinion, which stated all three claims were baseless. He, along with justices Michael Randolph, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin, David Ishee and Kenneth Griffis, voted to deny and issue sanctions warning Conley on appealing again.
Justices James Kitchens, Leslie King and Josiah Coleman objected to the order, and Kitchens wrote a separate response.
Kitchens that said although the application had no merit, he and the justices that joined him disagree on sanctioning or restricting Conley.
“This court seems to tire of reading motions that it deems frivolous and imposes monetary sanctions on indigent defendants,” Kitchens wrote. “This imposition of monetary sanctions upon a criminal defendant proceedings ... only serves to punish or preclude that defendant from his lawful right to appeal.
“Instead of punishing the defendant for filing a motion, I believe that this Court should simply deny or dismiss motions that lack merit.”
Kitchens extended this sentiment to restricting Conley on future applications.
Conley, 28, of Houston, Texas, was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend Teronda Berry of Ponchatoula, La., and of drowning their daughter Whitney in Lake Tangipahoa.
Officials say Conley bought an accidental death insurance policy worth $200,000 on the two less than 10 days before the drowning.
He invited them and Berry’s 5-year-old son to Percy Quin State Park for a paddleboat outing when he caused Whitney to fall into the lake then drowned her while pretending to rescue her.
Conley returned to the boat with Whitney’s life vest, saying she had slipped out of it.
