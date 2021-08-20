Not lowest but best

At a board meeting last Friday, Pike County supervisors made an unusual decision: They accepted not the lowest but the highest bid for voting machines, even though the decision would apparently cost the county thousands.
In a reverse auction July 28, three companies bid to provide voting machines and related equipment and services to the county.
The auction proved complex, but when the dust settled, VotingWorks had submitted the lowest proposal at $138,794, Hart InterCivic was second at $206,000, and Elections Systems and Software, also known as ES&S, was highest at $217,392. The difference between the highest and lowest bids was $78,598.
Law requires supervisors to accept the “lowest and best” bid. If they don’t take the low bid, they must explain why.
So purchasing clerk Tammy Rayborn submitted a two-page letter to supervisors spelling out the reasons she, the circuit clerk and the election commission considered ES&S’s bid the best.
“Anytime you have different vendors, the product, service, maintenance, software, hardware and other things must be looked at,” she said in her letter.
“For example, if the product has a problem, does a service person come in person or do you have to ship the product to them? There could be a substantial cost associated with that.”
VotingWorks concerns
Rayborn said VotingWorks is not certified with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. While Mississippi does not currently require the certification, a bill is pending before the Legislature to require it.
“I did talk with a senator about this, and I was informed that if the bill passes that we would have to get equipment that was EAC-certified,” Rayborn said.
Rayborn said she was unable to find any other Mississippi county that uses VotingWorks machinery. However, at Friday’s board meeting, VotingWorks state director Charlie Munford said it’s used in Choctaw, Marshall, Tippah, Walthall and Warren counties.
“Because I have not been able to find a county that has VotingWorks, the possibility of it soon having to be EAC-certified and because I am concerned with the price difference and why there is such a big difference, I am not recommending that we accept the bid from VotingWorks at this time,” Rayborn said.
Hart InterCivic issues
Rayborn also had problems with the Hart InterCivic bid, starting with $704 for a battery charger.
“The problem with that is we will need to purchase additional chargers for those units. Hart has a higher service and maintenance agreement that was not included in their bid, and this alone would be over $15,000 a year,” she said.
“Hart’s machines operate off of batteries and are not plugged in, and ES&S’s are. After talking to the election commissioners, they feel that this point is very important.”
Rayborn said she contacted Hart InterCivic about repairs and learned some could be made on site but others would have to take place “at Hart’s facility or any other locations specified by Hart.” The county would have to pay to ship the equipment, and Hart would pay to return it.
Those and other issues made the total Hart costs higher than the ES&S bid, she said.
More reasons for ES&S
Rayborn cited other reasons to accept the ES&S bid as well. The county already has one piece of equipment that ES&S bid on, knocking $4,000 off the bid.
Also, after the reverse auction was over, ES&S agreed to lower its price to $208,750.
“We are already using ES&S and have great service from them, and they are located in Mississippi. They usually can repair equipment on site,” Rayborn said.
“I recommend that we accept the bid of ES&S. We are already established with them, the election commissioners feel that they are the best for the county, the service and maintenance agreement is lower than Hart, and that would make a considerable difference over the years.”
Bidding process
Taking the high bid was not the only unusual aspect to the process. The reverse auction took unexpected turns as well.
“Normally in a reverse auction you start with a high bid and work down,” Rayborn explained.
The county uses a company called Central Bidding to conduct its reverse auctions. VotingWorks submitted its bid first.
Hart InterCivic then tried to bid but was automatically rejected because its amount was higher. The company found another way to participate, however — by posting its offer on Central Bidding’s public message board.
ES&S also tried to bid unsuccessfully, so the company emailed its proposal to the county.
Because none of this had happened before in the county, Rayborn checked with the state Audit Department, where an official told her “the board could consider all bids because they were submitted in some form during the time of the reverse auction,” Rayborn said.
VotingWorks’ Munford questioned the process at Friday’s supervisors meeting. But when contacted Thursday by the Enterprise-Journal, he said, “To my knowledge, there was nothing wrong with that bid process. To my knowledge, it was all legal and above board.”
He said the county has the legal right to accept the “lowest and best bid.”
“They determined that we were not the best bid,” he said.
Hart InterCivic did not respond to a request for comment.
