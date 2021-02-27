TYLERTOWN — Walthall County could be on the way to building a walking trail at Lake Walthall.
County supervisors on Wednesday approved a resolution supporting efforts to secure state grant money for that recreation project.
Economic developer Pam Keaton presented the resolution to the board and told supervisors that Scenic Rivers Development Alliance would help in securing the grant and possibly provide some of the required matching money.
Keaton showed a prospective map of the project with an about a half-mile trail with exercise stations along the way.
Board members unanimously approved the resolution.
In other business, the board:
• Approved tax refunds on two parcels of land and four mobile homes.
• Tabled a discussion on pay for COVID-19 absences until board attorney Conrad Mord can research the matter.
• Approved payment of dues to the Southwest Mississippi Economic Partnership and the Mississippi Economic Development Council.
• Accepted a check for $6,595 from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to be used by the sheriff’s department for drug enforcement.
• Approved opening a credit account at Family Dollar.
• Issued a $324 credit to a garbage account.
• Approved a purchase order for tractor for District 4 for buying at state contract price.
• Approved purchasing a morgue cooler for the coroner.
• Approved buying waders, logoed jackets and duty boots for the coroner and deputy coroners.
• Approved a new computer for comptroller Cindy Ginn’s office for $1,442.
• Voted to cut down a magnolia tree on the courthouse lawn.
• Discussed a personnel matter in executive session.
