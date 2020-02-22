By Ernest Herndon
Enterprise-Journal
Expert witnesses detailed autopsy results and ballistics information Friday in the mass murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County Circuit Court.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Brent Davis testified that he conducted autopsies on three of the eight shooting victims: Brenda May, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy William Durr and Jordan Blackwell.
Davis said May — who was wearing a black T-shirt with pink letters reading “with God all things are possible” when she was shot — sustained five gunshot wounds to the head, two to the chest and one each to the abdomen and arm.
Durr sustained three gunshot wounds: one each to the face, back and back of the head.
“The muzzle of the gun was less than three feet away from his face when it was fired,” Davis said, citing gunpowder residue.
The wounds to the face and back were not necessarily fatal, but the shot to the back of the head caused instantaneous death, he said.
Blackwell, 18, sustained four gunshots: one each to the back of the head, chest, arm and back.
Davis said the cause of death for each of the victims was “multiple gunshot wounds,” and the manner of death was homicide.
During Davis’ testimony, which included showing photos of the bodies, Godbolt kept his head down the entire time.
State firearms expert Tommy Bishop testified that he examined five weapons: a 9mm semi-automatic pistol used by law enforcement officers, two Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols, a 7.62-by-39mm semi-automatic rifle which Bishop referred to as an “AK-type firearm,” and a 300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle which he called an “AR-type” weapon.
Bishop went through a mind-numbing list of shell casings, bullets and bullet fragments found at the three crime scenes.
At Lee Drive, Bogue Chitto — where Durr, Brenda May, Toccara May and Barbara Mitchell were slain — Bishop identified 14 shell casings from the .40-caliber pistols, 11 from the AK rifle and three from the AR.
At the Coopertown Road, Brookhaven, residence — where Jordan Blackwell and Austin Edwards, 11, were killed — Bishop identified 14 AK casings and three AR casings.
At the East Lincoln Road address — where Ferral and Sheila Burrage were killed — Bishop identified 17 cartridges from the Smith & Wesson pistols, 15 from the AR rifle and two from the AK. The trail of cartridges and bullets led from the garage into the house, master bedroom and bathroom.
District Attorney investigator John Whitaker testified about casings and bullet fragments found at the Lee Drive residence. Whitaker also said he swabbed the inside of Godbolt’s cheeks for DNA.
State forensics biologist Amy Winters testified that she took blood swabs from the East Lincoln Road home, and DNA analyst Jana Burchfield said those samples matched the DNA taken from Godbolt.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics SWAT team member Brian Sullivan testified he was at home asleep in Gulfport on the night of May 27, 2017, when he got a text summoning him to Bogue Chitto, where an officer was down.
When Sullivan and other SWAT team members arrived, they mistakenly assumed Godbolt was still in the Lee Drive residence.
They entered the back door of the darkened house and found the four dead bodies.
Sullivan said he didn’t know at the time about the second set of shootings, on Coopertown Road. But officers got a call of an active shooter at East Lincoln Road.
When Sullivan arrived — by then it was 6:30 a.m. May 28 — he saw Godbolt handcuffed on the ground surrounded by officers.
Sullivan said he asked Godbolt where the house was and if there were any victims, then he summoned a medic to assist Godbolt, who had been shot and wounded.
The SWAT team went to the Burrage house and identified themselves, prompting two young females to run out. Inside, officers found a man dead in the hall and a woman dead in the bathroom.
Judge David Strong suspended trial proceedings today because of a Magnolia Mardi Gras celebration, which he said would likely prove distracting. The trial will resume 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
