Tropical Storm Cristobal, the third named storm of the 2020 hurricane season and the first to have a brush with Southwest Mississippi, blew through with gusty winds and tropical showers but left little impact Sunday and Monday.
“Absolutely nothing,” was the damage reported Monday morning from Pike County Civil Defense Assistant Director Tina Reed. “We did not get a single thing, thank goodness.”
The power grid held strong against Cristobal’s winds, with only a few scattered outages reported in Pike County on Monday morning from Entergy and Magnolia Electric, leaving a few hundred people — at most — in the dark as the storm’s winds died down Monday.
“I don’t think we even got the wind we were supposed to get,” Reed said.
Cristobal had weakened into a tropical depression overnight Sunday and was located between Ferriday, La., and Sicily Island, La., moving north-northwest near 10 mph on Monday morning.
It was expected to move through northeastern Louisiana on Monday, then across Arkansas and eastern Missouri on Tuesday before reaching Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Pike County received half an inch of rain from the storm.
A flood warning remained in effect for the Bogue Chitto River. National Weather Service forecasters said the river was at 5.8 feet on Sunday evening and was expected to rise above its 15-foot flood stage early Monday afternoon before cresting at 22.8 feet early today.
Further south, Cristobal proved to be more intense, flooding parts of Highway 90 along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and sending a couple of feet of storm surge onto beaches and into some buildings. Coastal flooding was reported in Jackson, Harrison and Hanccock counties, with Hancock seeing the worst storm surge.
In Louisiana, two boaters were found safe on the porch of their camp 24 hours after their 20-foot skiff sank in the Rigolets, triggering a U.S. Coast Guard search. Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni, who had left Salt Bayou near Slidell, clung to a single life jacket and floated to safety, New Orleans media reported.
Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that 17,000 customers were without power across the state that morning.
“While this particular storm was not nearly as large as many we’ve seen in the past, it was not nearly as strong as we’ve seen in the past, it’s still a dangerous storm,” he said as the system continued to crawl across the state on Monday afternoon.
Reeves said the storm brought winds of 50 mph in parts of the state.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, but one household was displaced, he said.
And in other storm news, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said FEMA has received Reeve’s request for a federal disaster assistance for the April 22 and 23 tornado outbreak and officials are waiting for 11 counties to be added to that disaster declaration.
