Fewer local coronavirus patients are being admitted to the hospital, with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center seeing a “modest decrease” in hospitalizations over the past few weeks.
SMRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson noted there were eight coronavirus patients in the hospital, with just one of those requiring a ventilator, as of Friday.
“Every day our emergency room frontline providers are diagnosing new cases of COVID-19, but most of these patients have been able to recover at home without requiring hospitalization,” he said. “As a medical center, we still have the capacity, resources and personnel needed to care for our community. ... But we join our state health officials in spreading the message that we are not yet out of the woods.
“By following a few basic safety measures — avoiding large crowds, washing hands and wearing masks, we can prevent a resurgence of new cases and protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Hospital CEO Charla Rowley noted during last month’s hospital board meeting that the hospital tests about 30 people a day for the virus.
Coronavirus cases continue to stagnate with Tuesday seeing another 634 cases in Mississippi, roughly the same as previous weeks.
There were roughly the usual amounts of deaths added as well Tuesday, with 20. This brings the state to a total 83,584 cases and 2,493 deaths.
Pike County added five cases to 1,137, while Amite and Lincoln counties both went up by three cases to 278 and 974, respectively.
Franklin County added just one case to 176, Lawrence County rose by two cases to 404, while Walthall and Wilkinson both reported no additional cases, leaving Walthall with 564 and Wilkinson with 277 on Tuesday.
