Walthall County sheriff’s deputies charged a man with a multitude of felonies following a chase on Thursday.
Deputies were on the lookout for a Jacob Constance, who had allegedly stolen one vehicle, burned another and was wanted for questioning in a burglary.
The stolen vehicle was seen in Tylertown and a deputy gave pursuit down several country roads before Constance allegedly exited the vehicle on Dunaway Road and fled into the woods on foot.
Officers surrounded the area while the Rayborn Correctional Institute dog team from Louisiana entered the woods and tracked him.
Constance was apprehended after a lengthy chase, sheriff’s officials said.
He also faces charges of felony fleeing, grand larceny, arson of a vehicle, burglary of a dwelling, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Tylertown police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit and arrest.
In another case, Jodenzo Thompson, 31, of McComb, is wanted by Pike County Sheriff’s Office and McComb police for felony fleeing.
Pike County deputies saw a stolen gray 2012 Kia Optima on the 200 block of South Chestnut Street in McComb on Dec. 5. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.
The suspect drove recklessly, making several dangerous turns and maneuvers at high speed through several residential blocks in east McComb before stopping in a backyard and fleeing on foot.
Deputies identified the driver as Thompson during the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.
Thompson is wanted for an outstanding indictment for felony fleeing by McComb police and now is also wanted on the same charge by Pike County.
Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to call the sheriff’s office central dispatch at (601) 783-2323 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 684-0033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.