A Parklane Academy seventh-grader died from injuries he suffered in an ATV accident Friday evening, authorities said.
Doc McGaugh, 13, was riding a Yamaha Rhino with his 10-year-old brother when it flipped onto him on Carr Road, Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
McGaugh’s brother was uninjured from the wreck.
“It’s just a travesty when someone loses their life that young,” Bellipanni said.
Bellipanni said deputies arrived on the scene and administered CPR.
McGaugh, son of Daniel McGaugh and Kelly Ham, was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he died.
“We want to make sure that we pass on to the parents that tragedies like these can happen in a spilt second, whether we are watching or not,” Bellipanni said. “Just make sure we’re providing them with the right safety equipment when they are riding four-wheelers or ATVs.”
McGaugh’s funeral was held Monday at South McComb Baptist Church.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of need,” Bellipanni said.
