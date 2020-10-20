Students return

Students in McComb schools walked down the hallways for the first time since spring break on Monday as campuses reopened on a hybrid schedule of in-person and online learning at the midway point of the fall semester.
With the change, McComb became the last school district to do away with a 100% online curriculum for all of its students,.
At McComb High School, the traffic flow of the entire campus has been altered to ensure one-way traffic in hallways, Principal Rose Clark said.
Students started arriving at 7:50 a.m., well ahead of the 9 a.m. start time for classes.
The school district limits bus capacity to no more than 13 to 15 students in order to adhere to CDC guidelines.
All students arrive through the cafeteria, where they have their temperature taken, then they wash their hands and get their breakfast, which is eaten in their classroom at their Plexiglas-encased desks.
Dismissal times for classes are staggered to limit the number of people in the hallway at one time.
“With all that in place, I feel pretty comfortable that we are going to keep them socially distant,” Clark said.
The school’s supply of hand sanitizer is ample, with huge bottles in every classroom and automatic dispensers placed throughout the hallway.
Teachers wear masks and face shields and school personnel are diligent in making sure masks cover both mouths and noses.
“Children, just as adults, have difficulties trying to keep those masks on all the time,” Clark said.
Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis reported a few minor hiccups on the first day of in-person school, starting with buses running late due to dense fog.
And the hybrid schedule caused some confusion as to which students were supposed to be at school.
“We had some students to forget that they were supposed to be here tomorrow,” he said. “Schools made the necessary adjustments. We had some parents that had actually selected virtual instruction and their students showed up.”
Clark noted that about a third of the students are still taking courses online, and while virtual learning has had its share of critics as schools adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, Clark said some students have no problem learning at home.
“Virtual is surprisingly better than we thought,” she said. “Now, I know parents have some concerns.”
She said families with multiple children trying to learn online at once can be a problem, and parents’ work schedules may keep them from supervising their children’s ability to keep up with their classes.
However, some children are excelling in online classes, which Clark said is preparing them for college classes that will inevitably be taken online, as well as virtual commuting later in their careers.
“The bigger thing is you have some students who are not independent learners,” Clark said.
She said teachers keep up with students’ academic performance and can send an email or text message to their parents if students are falling behind.
“If they are having difficulty, we can go ahead and pull them out and remediate them,” Clark said.
The school can also send out mass messages to students to keep them aware of important information.
“With one click we can send a message to all of the students,” Clark said.
The district split the student body in two, with one group going to class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Clark said students who live on the east side of the district attend school half the time and students who live on the west side of the district attend the other half. At McComb High, that keeps the student population down to about 200.
During class, a small group of students is learning in-person while other students are attending via Zoom video conference.
Students are using Chromebooks to complete their work, and Clark said McComb has enough of the hardware to issue a computer to each student.
Clark said state standards require students to have 240 minutes of instruction per day, but McComb High is exceeding that by an extra hour.
While the results of an online poll conducted by the district show most parents are eager for their children to return to class, teachers are more concerned about the risks associated with the virus.
“Some of them have pre-existing conditions. Some of them are over 65,” she said.
And some have already contracted it before school returned, making them well aware of the seriousness of the precautions the school district is taking.
Ellis said he toured every school in the district on Monday and was pleased with what he saw.
“I was at Otken this morning. I wanted to see how the arrival was going to flow at Otken,” he said. “They’re following those proper protocols. We are trying to keep our students socially distanced in the halls. It was very impressive for the first day.”
Clark said her campus is as prepared as it can be, although there are some unknowns yet to be learned as this historic school year plays out.
With face shields and masks on, hand sanitizer at the ready and desks spaced out, the school district is hoping to maintain a new sense of order as classes begin this year.
“We’re excited to get some of the babies back there,” Clark said.
