Mississippi reported its highest COVID-19 death count since the pandemic started on Tuesday, reporting 67 deaths for a total of 2,315.
Of those reported Tuesday, 44 occurred since Monday and another 23 were confirmed from death certificates from July 1 to Aug. 17.
“Deaths do lag cases, so we are going to continue to see deaths,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, noting that Mississippi is still experiencing high rates of infection.
Local counties with newly reported deaths were Lawrence and Wilkinson, with one each, while Lincoln County added three.
Dobbs said despite the high death rate, there is still a decline in hospitalizations.
The state added 801 cases on Tuesday for a total of 79,206 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Gov. Tate Reeves noted that the cases could show a flattening of the infection rates — or a rebounding.
“We’ve seen a leveling off of cases, and that could be a sign of rebound,” he said. “We are monitoring it closely. Tomorrow will be another big day but we have to stay in the fight. ... We do not want to go back to the high numbers we saw a few weeks ago.”
Reeves noted last week that a larger number of confirmed cases tend to get reported on Wednesdays because of the timing of analyzing test samples.
Reeves noted that Mississippi is still down 25% from peak infection rates experienced a few weeks ago, and he wants to see it go down another 25% to get to the considerably lower infection rate the state had in March and April.
In other virus news, 720 of some 1,200 schools have been reporting coronavirus cases to the state. Reeves said that is about three-fourths of the state’s schools and about 90% of schools that are mandated to report.
Dobbs said schools that either are not open or that are participating in virtual learning do not have to report.
Dobbs said there were a total of 144 new cases among teachers and 292 new cases among students for last week, with 584 teachers and 3,913 students in quarantine as of this week.
Pike County continues to be the only area county with over 1,000 cases, and it rose by 19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 1,092. Lincoln follows shortly after Pike with 11 new cases for 937 total.
Amite County went up by three cases for 265. Franklin corrected its number, dropping back a case for 169, Lawrence rose by 14 for 391, Walthall added three cases for 551 and Wilkinson reported an increase of 15 cases for 273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.