Analysis: Homes here give more for the money

A pricetag north of $500,000 for a house in McComb comes with high expectations, and what you get for the money in some markets isn’t even close compared to what Southwest Mississippi has to offer.
The New York Times recently compared listings in that price range in three cities across America — McComb, Madison, Wis., and Gloucester, Mass.
The listing in McComb had the lowest price, the most square feet and the most land — 41 acres — while the others sat on lots of less than an acre.
The 3,600-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom Greek Revival house, built in 1957, is located at 1186 Old Liberty Road. A real estate listing with Cabin & Creek Realty of Summit notes that it has a renovated kitchen and master bath, landscaping and a barn. It’s listed at $535,000.
The other houses were a 2,200-square foot pre-fabricated Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Madison listed at $549,000 and a 3,920-square foot circa-1900 brick colonial in Gloucester listed at $549,990.
The Wisconsin house comes in at $250 per square foot, while the Massachusetts house is listed at $291 per square foot. The house on Old Liberty Road, however, is a bargain by comparison — $149 per square foot.
The Wisconsin house sits on just a third of an acre of land, while the one in Massachusetts has a lot that’s just 3,920 square feet.
And when it comes time to pay the tax collector, the Mississippi listing is a bargain again. The Wisconsin property has an estimated tax bill of $8,836, while annual taxes on the Massachusetts property came in at $4,917, based on a tax assessment of $398,800 in 2020, according to the Times article. The taxes on McComb’s listing were just $2,573 — and significantly less if a homestead exemption is applied.
Cabin & Creek owner Chuck Paulk said the Times contacted him after perusing real estate listings across the Sunbelt to compare with the others.
“The picture and the ad copy caught their attention and jumped out at them,” he said.
The two things that both he and Times reporter Julie Lasky both found striking were the amount of land that a buyer gets in Mississippi and the low tax rate.
“We may have limited selling features in this area but one of those selling features is low taxes,” Paulk said. “It was very, very shocking. The other big difference was all of the acreage that came with th property.”
Paulk said the home, formerly owned by dentist Dr. Sherrod “Shade” Quin, is under contract from a couple from Dallas, where houses are pricier as well.
Paulk said the other notable thing about the listings is that the other properties in the comparison are just average in terms of real estate listings for those markets, while his listing is “pretty close to a top-shelf, certainly higher-end listing in our market.”
“We don’t sell many half-a-million-dollar places,” Paulk said. “We may sell four or five of those in a year, whereas up there, these are typical homes in a typical neighborhood.”
Paulk said he hopes the publicity from America’s largest newspaper brings him more business and has more people interested in Mississippi’s real estate offerings, but either way, the market is very hot right now.
“Free press is always nice, but I’m not hanging my hat on it,” he said.
While Mississippi home prices may be a bargain compared to other states, home prices are appreciating and sales are up, Paulk said.
“We have a very low inventory in this area compared to years past,” he said. “Most of the property has been fairly easy to sell.”
Buyers seem to be a mix of locals and transplants, Paulk said.
“I am seeing an influx of people since the virus coming in from different urban areas,” he said, noting that he also has a couple from Miami on contract for another listing.
“I asked (the buyer), ‘Why did you pick Southwest Mississippi?’ And he said because there is nothing happening, and it’s perfect. I asked him what he meant by that, and he said, ‘I’m not going to be ran over by development,’ ” Paulk said.
“There are definitely some people looking for a quiet life in Mississippi with a little more space.”
