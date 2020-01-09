Summit targets buildings

An abandoned storefront and a burned-out house in Summit will be the subject of public nuisance hearings the town council will hold next month as officials apply pressure on the property owners to demolish the structures.
The buildings facing scrutiny are the former Mid-City Paint & Supply storefront located at 1109 Highway 51 and one of two houses standing on a lot at 1205 Meadville St.
Mayor Percy Robinson set the public hearing for 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Zoning Administrator Wayne Parker said he’s notified the property owners and even exchanged words with the lawyer for one of them, but nothing has been done with the properties, which have rotted in abandonment for years.
Parker said lumber warehoused behind the Highway 51 storefront caught fire a few years ago.
“The store part of it wasn’t hurt that much, but when you abandon a piece of property like that, there’s nothing of value left in it,” he said.
Parker said the building has been repeatedly burglarized, is exposed to the elements and has two large holes in the parking lot. He said he’s seen where children have been playing there.
“The whole back window is out. One of the doors is knocked down. I went inside and the place is completely destroyed,” he said. “From the outside you can’t tell much about it from the street, but once you go inside it’s a mess.”
Parker said he contacted property owner Lynn Moak about the building.
“His lawyer called me back and accused me of harassing him,” he said.
Parker said the house on Meadville Street also burned about three or four years ago. He said New Hope Baptist Church of McComb, which owns the property, had planned on converting the building into a church.
He said the old Jim Walter house was moved to town and poorly placed on a foundation with no footing around the building.
The house has a fallen-in porch, and ceiling joists that were once 2-by-6’s are now less than an inch thick.
Parker said he started taking photos of the building to document its unkempt condition lingering more than a year, the legal threshold for the town to force the owners to demolish it.
“This thing would probably cost $60,000 or $70,000 to get it in livable shape,” Parker said.
He said someone was living in one of the buildings.
“They’re going to have to go, too,” Councilman Lester Jones said.
“I intend to in a week or so put yellow placards on that house ordering a demolition,” Parker said.
