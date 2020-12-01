Summit official charged

A Summit councilwoman is facing multiple charges after a viral Facebook video allegedly showed her firing a gun at one person and then assaulting another in the parking lot of the McComb Wal-Mart on Saturday.
Pauline Monley surrendered to McComb police Monday morning on charges of domestic violence, simple assault and discharging a firearm inside city limits, McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said.
“It could have been more charges,” Ward said, which could still be filed by McComb Police after the investigation is concluded and the department confers with the district attorney's office.
District Attorney Dee Bates said one of the victims filed simple assault charges against Monley, but more charges could be pending.
All three of Monley’s charges are misdemeanors.
Monley didn’t face a steeper, felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon because “she didn’t shoot anybody,” Ward said.
The police chief said Monley was fighting with two other people in the parking lot before she allegedly drew the firearm.
He said they’re expected to be charged with domestic violence and simple assault, as well.
One of the women, Lillian Martin, told the Enterprise-Journal that she was one of the people Monley allegedly attacked.
Martin said she and her fiancé, who is Monley’s ex, were shopping at Wal-Mart when Monley happened to be there.
“As we’re checking out, she comes beside us and checks out beside us. She comes out before us, we see her come back into the store,” Martin said. “I see her walking behind me. She steps to the side. As we’re walking out into the parking lot, she approached us.
That’s when she started punching my fiancé in the head.”
Martin said Monley drew a gun and fired at her then started hitting her fiancé.
“As I’m running, I’m thinking, don’t run between cars because there could be people sitting in their cars,” Martin said.
Ward said police retrieved surveillance footage from the store and determined that the three people were fighting before Monley allegedly drew the firearm. The Facebook video doesn’t show that altercation.
The video shows Monley allegedly pulling a gun and yelling, “You going to jail,” at someone before firing a single shot towards the front of the store before turning around and walking to a woman and hitting her with the gun still in her hand.
Ward said charges were filed against Monley Sunday.
“We had to wait until the charges were filed until we got the video from Wal-Mart,” he said.
“The incident should have never happened,” he said. “No matter what took place, there was no reason ... to fire the firearm in the parking lot on one of the busiest days of the year.”
Attempts to reach Monley were unsuccessful Monday.
Police said Monley’s arraignment will take place at McComb Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Friday. Ward said she was released on $3,000 bond.
She was elected to the council in June 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.