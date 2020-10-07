A group of bicyclists accompanied by law enforcement escort vehicles breezed through southwest Mississippi on Monday and Tuesday in honor of law enforcement officers and firemen who died in the line of duty.
On Monday, the Gulf Coast Brotherhood started in Sumrall, stopped in Brookhaven and continued on to Liberty, where they spent the night at Liberty House of Prayer. Tuesday morning they headed south to Baton Rouge and will circle east before ending at Mobile, Ala., on Friday — 450 miles in all.
Along the way they met with family members and colleagues of fallen officers, starting with Clinton Alvin Beasley and Lorrie Sykes of the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department. The two were struck at an accident scene in 2017.
In Brookhaven they stopped to honor police officers James Kevin White and Zach Moak and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy William Durr.
Durr was killed in a shooting spree in 2017. White and Moak were shot to death responding to a call in 2018.
“They came through and met with us and William’s family and did kind of a recognition — just to keep their memory alive. They’re not forgotten,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing. “They gave the family a plaque and some other items.”
The cyclists also stopped at the Brookhaven Police Department.
“It was awesome for them to be doing that,” Rushing said. “We certainly hadn’t ever forgotten the sacrifice that William made, and the fact that other people across the country haven’t forgotten William is awesome.”
The list of fallen officers continued through Baton Rouge, Livingston Parish, Mandeville and Slidell in Louisiana, Biloxi and Mobile.
The theme of the ride is “never forget.”
“These are people that have fallen in the last two years,” said Craig Brouillette, captain with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department. “We wait for a couple of years till the family thinks everybody’s forgotten about them.”
Then the bicyclists arrive.
“Our mission is to provide emotional and financial support to the families of the fallen,” Brouilette said.
Amite County sheriff’s vehicles helped escort them south on Highway 569 into Liberty on Monday afternoon. They stayed at the church, whose member Rhonda Forman who works for the sheriff’s department.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for what these guys are doing,” said Amite County chief deputy Rodney Murray.
Tim Browning, retired captain in the Baton Rouge Police Department, rode in honor of motorcycle officer Shane Totty, who died in a crash while escorting a funeral.
“He had just been back from being shot in the face on call the previous year,” Browning said. “He left behind a newborn baby and a beautiful wife. He loved what he was doing, and we’re here to show he’ll never be forgotten.”
The group logged 103 miles on Monday and were hot and sweaty when they arrived in Liberty. Browning recalled his first ride a few years ago.
“The first year I got on my bike I thought I was going to pass out at 13 miles,” he said.
However, “it’s a stress reliever. I just enjoy it, the peacefulness out there.”
Kade Babbin of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department was on his sixth ride since he started in 2017.
He said he likes “just the people, the brotherhood, the camaraderie. Hopefully give some comfort to these families.
“It was a tragedy that brought me into this — the Baton Rouge ambush in 2016. Something beautiful out of something tragic.”
Liberty House of Prayer let the cyclists stay in the church Monday night, treating them to supper at El Dorado and breakfast at Miss Kay’s in Liberty.
“We’re glad to have them,” said Pastor George Storms. “With all the stuff going on in the nation right now, in a small town you ask what can you do. This is just a blessing.”
After breakfast Tuesday, the group gathered outside to talk about the officers they were honoring. They gave a cheer for the town of Liberty, then saddled up as their escort vehicles led the way out onto Highway 24 and south toward their next stop.
