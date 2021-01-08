A Magnolia man has been charged in connection with a crash that injured a 7-year-old bicyclist last week.
Albert Johnson Jr., 64, of Magnolia, was charged with aggravated DUI, open container and second-offense DUI and is free on $50,000 bond, said Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni.
The results of a blood-alcohol test are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, Bellipanni said.
The 7-year-old was riding a bike near his residence on Weaver Road off U.S. Highway 98 when he was struck by a pickup around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 30.
The boy suffered a fractured shoulder, fractured ribs, a concussion and road rash on his face, according to his family, but was conscious and talking to his relatives last week.
Bellipanni said the boy was still doing relatively well Wednesday afternoon to his knowledge.
n n n
Sheriff’s officials said a man is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home at JC Lewis Mobile Home Park on New Year’s Eve.
Shoun Sentell Buchanan has been charged with burglary of a dwelling, possession of stolen property and malicious mischief. He is on parole through Mississippi Department of Corrections following his release on a conviction of sale of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church.
Deputies found that someone forced their way into a residence and took items. They identified Buchanan, the victim’s next-door neighbor, as the suspect, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Items taken in the burglary were recovered and returned to the victim, the spokesperson said.
n n n
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and sheriff’s investigators arrested Creavie Cunnigen at the Amtrak Station in McComb on Dec. 27 after allegedly finding nearly a pound of marijuana in one of his bags.
Cunnigen was taken to Pike County jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
MBN agents got a tip around 3 p.m. Dec. 27 that a person in possession of drugs was trying to board a train.
Agents and detectives made contact with Cunnigen at the Amtrak station. They noticed a strong odor of marijuana around him, and Cunnigen told them he had a small bag of marijuana, the spokesperson said.
A pat-down search for weapons and officer safety led a detective to retrieve a small plastic bag of marijuana from Cunnigen.
He agreed to let agents and detectives search three bags he had planned to take onboard the train. A K-9 unit alerted detectives to the presence of an illegal narcotic on one of the bags.
Within it was a plastic grocery bag containing around 374 grams of marijuana — a little over 13 ounces — and a collection of small plastic bags commonly used for packaging and distributing drugs, the spokesperson said.
