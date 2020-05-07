Restaurants can reopen today after over a month of either being closed or restricted to take-out and drive-thru dining only. For restaurant owners, the return of customers dining in brings excitement along with new stresses.
On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that all restaurants — excluding self-serve buffets and bars that do not serve food — will be able to open their doors to dining after a deep cleaning and the adherence to other guidelines.
Restaurants must screen employees daily, asking if they have come into contact with a person who has a confirmed case and if they have had a fever in the past 14 days. Restaurant owners are also mandated to screen all customers upon entry, and anyone who has a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in.
On top of those restrictions, restaurants are not allowed to go over 50% seating capacity with no more than six people to a group, and all tables must be spaced appropriately. Employees will also be required to wear cloth masks and receive training on how to reduce the spread of the virus.
Valerie Turner, who owns the Sweet Tooth Cafe in Summit, said she is excited to have people dining inside her restaurant today and will follow all of the requirements needed to keep her employees and customers safe.
“We want to get back to what feels good, so we will follow all the rules,” she said. “It is going to be a change. It is not just business as usual.”
Turner said that she heard the news Monday night when one of her collogues called her about the development. She also said her cafe was doing OK with take out orders, but being able to open up will be a huge help, and on top of that, she is just happy to be able to see people interact again.
“People are longing to sit down and eat,” Turner said. “We want people to be able to interact with the people they came to eat with.”
She said since the pandemic took hold of the country, she has had hand sanitizer readily available for her employees, along with masks and other protective items.
Turner, a dentist, said she constantly reminds her employees to wash their hands after every interaction.
“We got our hand sanitizer ready, and every time I turn around, I am reminding people to wash their hands,” Turner said. “We have got to stay healthy because we have to work.”
Lloyd Kinchen, the owner of The Caboose in McComb, is much less excited about dine-in coming back. He said having half capacity is not enough to break even.
“It hurts me,” he said. “I can seat 200-and-some people here, and he (Reeves) said you can only have 50% occupancy, so I lose 100 seats. Then you’ve got to space tables, and you take another foot to space them properly, so that is almost 10 feet. I’m losing another 15 or 20 seats.
“It (the new order) isn't really that much difference to me. Had he left it like it was, it would be more favorable.”
Kinchen noted that before the shelter-in-place order, he reduced his restaurant's seating, leaving every other table unoccupied, but with the state’s additional requirement of having to reorganize his floor plan, he loses much more than he gains when dining in returns.
While the news about reopening restaurants right before one of the industry’s busiest days, Mother’s Day, would seem welcome, Kinchen noted that he’s guaranteed to lose half his business — at best — because of the new guidelines.
“That is a big day for me. I serve 300 or 400 people. Well that’s out because I don’t have the seating,” he said.
Kinchen said many employees went on unemployment when the restaurant was limited to take-out service. The infusion of $600 weekly in federal unemployment assistance makes having no job more lucrative than working, he said.
“They’re not coming back to work,” Kinchen said. “I’ve gotten a couple of them back, but they are going to make more money staying at home, and I don’t blame them.
“I don’t see how you are going to restart the economy with nobody wanting to work.”
Kinchen said he is afraid the state is moving too quickly on reopening the economy, adding that he doesn’t know if it is time to lift restrictions with the pandemic still raging.
“I think it is only right they are doing it this way. I just hope we aren’t doing it too fast,” he said. “That scares me because I don’t think we know enough about it.”
Kinchen also said no matter what, America is in for a long haul on recovery.
“I don’t think we are going to recover overnight,” he said. “The economy is not going to bounce back right away. I think it’ll take a year or two years to maybe if we are able to get back to where we were at.”
Kinchen said his restaurant would continue to do curbside service and take reservations, but it will no longer take walk-in diners. That being said, he also noted that he may close down completely until this all blows over if he can’t break even.
To Kinchen, curbside pickup is not favorable because his food is not meant to be eaten after a drive home.
“My food is not made to travel,” Kinchen said. “There is not a heat lamp in this building. My food comes off the grill, to the plate and to the customer. It is cooked and on the table within a minute or a minute and a half.
“You take a good halibut, and you pan sear it just until it flakes. Then you put your cream sauce on it. Then you travel for 10 or 15 minutes. You’ve ruined it.”
Despite the doom and gloom, Kinchen said the virus will not snuff out his business, noting that he opened his restaurant in 2008, at the beginning of the 2008 recession, and he survived up to now.
“I will survive. I’m not going anywhere,” he said.
