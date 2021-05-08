Two McComb residents testified Wednesday against a purportedly homeless man who they had helped before but who allegedly burglarized and stole their vehicles.
Antonio “Spud” Moore, 31, of McComb, had two preliminary hearings in municipal court Wednesday for three charges: automobile theft, automobile burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After hearing testimonies related to each charge, Judge Jwon Nathaniel bound the car theft charge over to the grand jury, found Moore guilty of possession of paraphernalia and dismissed the burglary charge. Moore’s bond remained $20,000, and he was fined $304.25 fine for the paraphernalia charge.
Dawn Newman, 62, of McComb, testified that Moore stole her keys then her car on March 29 after she’d let him spend time at her house under the pretense that he was homeless.
She said she’d met Moore about two weeks before, spent an afternoon talking to him and eventually let him borrow her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.
A few days later he returned the car to her house and brought with him some of his friends he’d picked up. Newman believed they had no place to stay, and one of them had a 9-year-old son with her, so she didn’t want to turn them away, she said.
While she’d given Moore permission to use the car that one time, she’d not given him permission the next day, when she awoke to find the Malibu gone.
“He took the keys off my table while I was asleep and took off in my car and never came back,” Newman said. “If I’d known that he would take my car I wouldn’t have left them on my table.”
She had communicated with Moore through some of his friends, telling him she wouldn’t press charges if he returned the car, but she hasn’t seen it since March 29. One of them told her Moore had been seen driving the car, she said.
Newman learned that although Moore had been staying in Gloster, his mother lives in McComb, and she told Newman that Moore was welcome to return home if he changed his life, Newman said.
Newman had told Moore before her car was taken that he and his friends couldn’t keep staying at her house, due to her landlord threatening to evict her over complaints from the neighbors.
“He just seemed like a cool little fella. I liked him; I still like him,” Newman said, adding that she had not wanted to pursue charges but felt she had to when her car was not returned.
Moore’s defense attorney Ben Gilbert moved to dismiss the charge due to a lack of evidence and pointed out that other people were at Newman’s house the night the car was taken.
“We don’t know who took that car. It is a crime, but there’s no evidence he did it,” Gilbert said.
City prosecutor Angela Miller countered that of the group staying at Newman’s house that Moore was the one who was gone the next morning.
“I believe that Mr. Moore has also abused a vulnerable adult,” Miller said. “He has clearly taken advantage of her—stolen her car and abused her kindness.”
As the bailiff led him out, Moore looked back at Newman, tears in his eyes.
“Spud, I’m sorry,” Newman said as she left the courtroom.
McComb police Officer Donald Baker arrested Moore on April 25 after he responded to a call of a vehicle burglary on C.C. Bryant Drive.
Baker testified that when he arrived, he saw Moore plundering inside Dereick James’ truck.
Baker detained and searched Moore and found in his fanny pack 2 grams of marijuana along with what he believed were rolling papers, Baker said.
The truck’s windows were not broken out, and the door wasn’t pried open. Baker assumed the vehicle was left unlocked. Moore didn’t take anything from the truck.
Gilbert questioned if Baker thought Moore had mental health issues. Baker instead said he believed Moore might have a drug problem that sometimes affects his frame of mind.
James testified that he thought he had locked the door and had only just returned home about 15 minutes before seeing Moore in his truck. He knows Moore personally and had helped him before but hadn’t given him permission to enter the truck, which was why he called police.
“He would’ve had permission to go in my vehicle. I let him go in my vehicle and just sit before,” James said.
Gilbert moved to dismiss the charge due to lack of evidence. Nathaniel agreed, adding that nothing was taken and Moore had been given permission before.
