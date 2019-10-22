A McComb man accused of trafficking about two ounces of heroin and more than an ounce of marijuana was being held on felony drug charges following his arrest on Friday.
State Troopers stopped Jamarcus L. Barnes, 26, of 330 Myrtle St., McComb, around noon Friday on Interstate 55 just north of Magnolia for a traffic violation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Lt. Charles Causey said.
Troopers searched his vehicle and allegedly found 42 grams of marijuana and 60 grams of heroin, Causey said.
Troopers alerted agents with the MBN who arrived on scene soon thereafter, Causey said.
“If the Highway Patrol discovers a felony amount of narcotics, their procedure is to alert the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,” he said.
Causey said the bust represents a large amount of heroin compared to others in the area.
“Sixty grams is roughly two ounces, which is pretty significant for this area,” he said.
Barnes is charged with two counts of posession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. No bond information was available from jailers on Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is pending.
