Summit officials turned to the recurring task of dealing with unkempt properties that pose a public health hazard during the work session Tuesday.
Zoning Administrator Wayne Parker held up folders with about 25 more addresses he said need attention but focused on three properties on Robinson, Palmetto and John D. Shaw streets, all of which were recently featured in an Enterprise-Journal article Tuesday about derelict properties in town.
The house on Robinson Street, a ramshackle building with tall grass and mimosa trees sprouting from the foundation, has been on Parker’s radar for about four years.
Parker said the former owners died, as did the executor of their estate. The property was sold to one company in a tax sale and then to the current owner, Dream Builders of Mississippi.
Parker said he contacted Dream Builders owner Todd Phillips , who said he’d send someone out to clean the property but never did.
“I’ve tried my best to get something done on this,” Parker said, noting that he’s sent four letters and spoken with Phillips twice.
He asked the council to make efforts to contact Phillips, adding, “mine don’t seem to be doing any good.”
At 508 John D. Shaw St., Parker noted the presence of a well that poses a health hazard. He said the town has been trying to get something done with the property since November 2012, when the council gave owner Anthony Brown 30 days to clean up the fire-damaged house.
“As of today i have not hard one word from him. He has not cleaned up the place or anything,” Parker said.
Parker and Fire Chief Stan McMorris noted that firefighters rescued a litter of puppies that fell into a well beneath the house.
“It’s big enough for a kid to fall in. It’s been bothering me ever since I went to work on it,” Parker said. “A kid can fall in. Something has to be done with that house and that well.”
Parker also noted the lingering problems at 804 Palmetto St,. owned by Thomas McClain Jr.
Parker said he received a permit to work on or demolish the property following a previous public hearing.
“Haven’t heard from him since,” Parker said.
Parker said overbrush also poses a hazard to closely situated neighbors.
“The weeds are nearly about as tall as the house. The bushes are taller than the house,” he said. “If it were to catch on fire it would eliminate the whole block.”
Later in the meeting, council members asked about the status of the shuttered and dilapidated Mid City Paint & Supply building, which has been an eyesore for years.
Mayor Percy Robinson said the building’s former owners have died and little work is likely to be done on the property until their estate is settled.
Robinson said he received a quote of $24,000 to have it cleaned.
“But let me remind you you only have $17,000 in reserves,” he said.
