State testing is returning to Mississippi schools this spring, a year since COVID-19 canceled last spring’s tests and prompted unsettled class schedules.
The Mississippi Department of Education said Monday that all required federal and statewide assessments — including the third grade reading assessment and high school assessments for Algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history — will be given to public school students.
Students’ scores on this year’s assessments also will not affect their ability to graduate or move up a grade.
Superintendents have few reservations about what effects the disrupted year may have on student performance, acknowledging theirs and the state’s need to assess the damage.
“All of our data points suggested that we were prepared last March to do well and increase our accountability ratings. So we’ve been set back because of the pandemic,” said McComb Superintendent Dr. Cedrick Ellis.
“We will be having all hands on deck between now and the time that our students take the assessment to make sure they’re thoroughly prepared.”
McComb faculty are using their in-house assessments from the third nine weeks to pinpoint the areas that most need work.
“The (state) assessments themselves are important for us to gauge where we are in terms of individual student performance as well as school and district performance,” said North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton. “We need that data to make progress and make adjustments. I did not want to go two years in a row without knowing what we need to do. Our plans for improvement are based on that evidence.”
Penton praised the state department’s handling of the school year so far, keeping schools abreast of what to expect with testing, and he thinks it’s only right that scores won’t negatively affect districts or students.
The A-to-F accountability letter grade usually assigned to districts will not be held against them this year due to the challenges faced by all schools, as voted by the State Board of Education in January. Instead, schools will retain the accountability grade they received in 2019.
Those grades for Pike County school districts were: McComb, D; North Pike, B; South Pike, D.
“They understand that this has been a challenge even for the higher-performing districts,” said South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott. “The goal is for us to work as if we’re going to be rated.”
Scott feels some frustration that her schools were better prepared last March, after attending most of a school year, “but I’m keeping hope alive. Everyone’s working as if this test is going to count,” she said.
“Considering all the stressors that we’ve faced, I think our students are doing OK. We’ve not seen as much growth as we would have seen if students would just be in school without any issues going on, but we did see some. I anticipate us seeing some challenges on the test, but we’re still seeing some bright spots with what we’re doing.”
The state department said Monday it will be flexible with districts in coordinating test schedules around hybrid attendance models and virtual learners. Hybrid schedules, which have been used by all three districts at various times this year, have two groups of students attend class in-person and online on alternating days.
Pike County superintendents said they don’t foresee any issues in getting full-virtual students to come to campus to test since that was part of the agreement parents and students made when they chose the online option.
Ellis said his staff are planning now the best ways to minimize the number of students at the high school on testing days, how to bring in virtual students for proctored testing and transportation for virtual third- through eighth-graders.
“For some grade levels, our virtual students are doing just as well if not better than our hybrid students,” he said.
South Pike is using a hybrid schedule at the junior high and high school, but Scott still has concerns.
“Even though that’s good, it still presents a challenge because it’s just not the norm.”
Penton believes the more that students were able to attend in-person, the better they’ll do on the tests.
“We know that virtual instruction is ineffective at best,” he said. “I think that those schools that did a good job of getting back in front of their students and engaging them are going to outperform those districts that did not.”
Amite County students have been going in-person five days a week since school restarted there in September. That and promising in-house testing has Superintendent Don Cuevas hopeful that Amite County schools, whose rating was an F before Cuevas’ arrival in late 2019, will improve.
“Even though this will not be a score, they’ll show us a little bit of something. We’re not taking our foot off the gas. If our benchmark is set higher for the next year because we do a little better, that’s what we’re going for,” Cuevas said. “We’re really happy that it’s starting back. We’ve got a lot of things fixed; we’ve got a lot of people working hard. ... Our school district has an F rating, but we’re not an F-rated school, I promise you that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.