One thing keeping Pike County property taxes down is a lack of increase in property assessments, even though this is a reappraisal year, Tax Assessor Laurie Allen told supervisors during a budget work session Monday.
If property values went up, actual taxes would as well even though millage isn’t increasing.
Allen said she normally uses the County Building Index to calculate values. The county index “is a calculated number used to adjust the costs in the appraisal manual to meet local construction costs,” she said.
The index is applied to property improvements as described in the appraisal manual.
“Based on the construction data we were able to collect, the index would have been much higher, but I came to the decision to use the state’s index due to the instability of the market which is impacted by the costs of materials, labor and such,” Allen said. “It’s always a moving target, but in the last year and a half, so much that we never would have projected has taken place and everyone has taken a hit in some form or fashion.
“I just couldn’t see everyone — as taxpayers — take this kind of hit, too, and especially when things are so unstable.”
She asked contractors to provide information to her department — such as the cost per square foot to build houses — to help her arrive at accurate assessments.
