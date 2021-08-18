Pike County sheriff’s deputies have had a busy year, but so far it hasn’t been as bad as last year, according to data released by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies have responded to 9,896 total calls from January through July — a little less than half of last year’s total of 21,694, according to a list of cases compiled by the sheriff’s office.
“I wanted to give the citizens of Pike County an idea of what we do on a daily basis here at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff James Brumfield said.
Deputies have made 852 felony arrests so far this year compared to 1,447 last year.
Here’s a look at cases by the numbers:
Deaths and homicides
Of the deaths sheriff’s officials have investigated, they’re only classifying one as a homicide — the slaying of Derecus Conerly of Tylertown, who was reported missing before his body was discovered near his burned car just outside Summit in June.
Two other cases involving fatalities — including a shooting on Starnes Road in which no charges have been filed but is likely to be presented to the grand jury — as well as an apparent suicide are listed as death investigations.
In 2020, sheriff’s officials investigated four homicides.
Other violent crimes
Some crimes are notably low so far this year, including one report of each of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Comparatively, sheriff’s officials worked 13 aggravated assaults and 11 armed robberies and home invasions in 2020.
Shootings are keeping deputies busier this year. Officials have responded to 13 shootings and 80 reports of shots fired in 2021, compared to 21 shootings and 129 reports of shots fired in 2020. Brumfield noted that many of the reports of shootings turned out to be people target practicing.
The sheriff’s office has investigated nine reports of rape or sexual assault this year, compared to 13 last year.
There were also 69 instances of domestic violence this year, but the data was unsavable in the data released for 2020. Brumfield noted that the officials could not get the data by press time, noting that many instances of domestic violence logged into the system by dispatch did not end up being domestic. Brumfield said the number of domestic violence cases in 2020 are on par with this year.
On the road
So far 2021, deputies have made 1,053 traffic stops, 575 of which resulted in citations. Some of those cases involved 31 DUIs and 35 reports of all-terrain-vehicles on roadways, as well as 119 instances of reckless driving, which is a charge Mississippi sheriff’s departments often use as a stand-in for speeding since deputies are not allowed to use radar. Deputies made 60 DUI arrests last year, including two that led to manslaughter charges.
Drugs
While the sheriff’s office formed a new narcotics unit this year to fill in the gap left by the closing of the Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit, drug arrests are down significantly so far. Deputies and narcotics agents have made just 55 drug arrests from January to July, compared to 162 in 2020.
Thefts
Sheriff’s officials said they’ve worked 12 cases of grand larceny. That’s on track with last year’s 28 theft cases. Shoplifting is nearly the same, with 12 cases worked so far this year compared to 27 in 2020, as is identity theft, with 13 cases reported this year and 30 last year.
Also keeping deputies busy are alarm calls. They’ve responded to 391 at residences this year, most of which were false alarms, Brumfield said.
Deputies responded to 76 auto burglaries and 28 stolen vehicles this year, compared to the combined total of 158 last year. Officials said they could not split the numbers in 2020 due to issues with their filing program that lumped the two together.
Staying busy
Brumfield said much of the time spent patrolling the county is answering calls for extra patrols — including 427 requested in 2021 — and serving writs.
“Residents’ requests for extra patrol are constant across the county, and we try our best to accomodate, but it can be hard on our patrol staff,” he said.
Serving mental writs also take time and resources away from crimefighting, but it is a task deputies diligently perform, Brumfield said, adding that sheriff’s officials spent 124 days to serve 62 writs. In 2020, they served 93 writs, a process that took more than half a year — 186 days.
“Writs take a lot of time to complete. It is much more complicated than just serving papers,” Brumfield said.
The same goes for warrants and subpoenas. Deputies have made 719 attempts to serve warrants or subpoenas so far this year, Brumfield noted.
Other cases
Deputies have worked 13 animal cruelty cases this year, as well as three incidents of child neglect, charged four people with failure to register as a sex offender, 13 with illegal dumping and responded to 67 reports of vandalism and property damage, and 68 noise complaints.
Most of those are on track to reach or exceed similar cases reported in 2020 — 18 for animal cruelty, seven for failure to register as a sex offender and 126 for vandalism.
In the jailhouse
In 2021, the average Pike County jail inmate has had an average stay of 132 days behind bars. The longest a person has been kept in the jail was an inmate who stayed locked up for 307 awaiting sentencing. The jail has had an average population of 167, which is more than the 132 inmates it was designed to hold, Brumfield said.
There have been a total of 931 inmates booked into the jail so far this year.
Jail records show that the overwhelming majority of inmates are male — 150 — compared to just 17 females. So far this year, inmates have included 713 men and 218 women.
Brumfield has said the office is working to lower jail populations by being more selective with the cases that lead to jail time.
“We’ve been taking misdemeanors on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “You really have to be cautious about it.”
