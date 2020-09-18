McComb’s city board adopted an $11.2 million 2020-21 budget and approved a 4-mill tax increase during a special meeting Tuesday, the deadline to do so.
Millage in the city will climb to 46.84.
The board also approved the annual millage request ffrom the McComb School district. Its property tax rate remained at 62.75 mills, where it has been for a number of years.
The board discussed with city comptroller Zachery Fortenberry the changes made to the budget after their Aug. 25 public hearing.
Fortenberry noted that $15,000 was moved from the general fund to the utility fund to pay for leased equipment for public works.
No other major changes took place, and the board voted unanimously to approve the budget.
“This was one of the most smoothest budget processes we’ve had,” Selectman Devante Johnson said. He praised Fortenberry and interim city administrator Ebony Ross for their work.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the millage increase was needed to help pay back $3.2 million the city borrowed in 2019 for a street overlay project.
The board approved a three-mill loan for school district’s to make up for unpaid property taxes, a situation that occurs each year.
“It is normal for a school district to have a shortfall, and they borrow money to cover that shortfall,” Lockley said.
Johnson asked if the board could table the vote on the city and school millage rates, but Lockley noted the deadline was upon them. The board then voted unanimously for the new rates.
Selectman Donovan Hill asked Lockley if there was any way to lower the automobile tax, noting that the prices of tags were “outrageous.”
“I know a lot of people that register their vehicles in another county so their tags won’t be so high,” Hill said. “We may get more money if they were cheaper.”
Lockley said that the city does not control the cost of car tags. He said he would speak with the Pike County Tax Assessor’s Office about the possibility of lowering it.
“We can have that conversation, but that is going to be controlled by them. Not that it is going to change anything, but we can have that conversation,” Lockley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.