Mixed on masks

Guidance from state officials on wearing a mask in public hasn’t necessarily been ignored in Mississippi, but people are decidedly split on whether it’s helpful.
That may have been expected, with mixed messages coming from health officials early on in the outbreak and outdated guidance from them still being circulated on social media.
While some people say wearing a mask in public is the responsible thing to do, others consider that an infringement on their personal liberties. Others say they’re just too uncomfortable.
Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health recommend wearing a mask or face covering whenever in public or around other people, in line with guidance handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
Face coverings are thought to reduce transmission of coronavirus by stopping respiratory droplets from spreading through the air, which means they’re more effective if more people are wearing them.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued guidance in March discouraging the use of masks by anyone other than medical professionals in direct contact with coronavirus patients. Adams reversed course in April, encouraging their use by the general public and even released an instructional video on how to make a mask at home.
But people are certainly skeptical about the recommendation.
An announcement Monday by the Edgewood Mall to repen Friday — on the condition that a limited number of customers who will be allowed in will be asked to wear a mask — brought mixed reviews on social media, with some hailing the move as responsible and others calling it overbearing.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced a plan to reopen restaurants starting Thursday, with limited seating and the requirement for employees to wear face masks.
Nick Pittman of McComb said he does not agree with requirements to wear a mask.
“We shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask if we don’t want to,” he said. “I haven’t worn one in public this whole time and — knock on wood — I’ve been virus-free.”
Pittman said that considering restaurant workers will be forced to wear a mask, people should either not go to restaurants or should also be made to wear a mask.
Lenina Allen of McComb said mask guidance means more to her than to most.
“I’m a parent of a Type 1 diabetic child. My first thought is always those that are vulnerable and immune-compromised,” Allen said. “I enjoy going out, so I wear a mask to protect myself but also in consideration of someone that needs to know they’re safe being around me. We’re all still learning about the coronavirus, but I’m willing to deal with the discomfort of the mask during the process.”
Allen said as an African-American woman, she’s aware of her increased risk of serious illness if infected by coronavirus.
“When I think of personal freedom issues, masks are the last in mind,” she said.
She said people in McComb should take the threat of the coronavirus more seriously.
“It’s the small-town attitude of big problems are only in big cities,” she said. “Social media posts from the mayor and hospital gives us more insight, but I still think people don’t realize it’s actually here.”
Amanda Macon of McComb sees the issue as one of both personal liberty and responsibility.
“I feel masks shouldn’t be mandatory. I’m also disturbed by the way people are equating morality to whether a person decides to wear a mask or not,” she said. “I don’t think the government should force anyone to wear a mask. But I can understand where some employers might require it in certain specific instances when employees will be close up with people — and they’re allowed to, just like they’re allowed to require a name tag or uniform.”
Lisa Ingram of Bogue Chitto said the government should stay out of it.
“I believe people should have the right to do what is necessary to keep themselves and their families safe,” she said.
Karen White of McComb said people should do anything they can to keep each other safe.
“I believe it’s everyone’s choice. For myself, I wear a mask whenever I go to town. I see a lot of people in town without them, even children. I don’t think children should be in stores at all but if you have to bring them shopping at least make sure they are protected,” she said.
White said the restaurant-mask order doesn’t make much sense.
“Just because employees wear a mask doesn’t mean that it’s safe — you have people inside eating, not wearing a mask that could be a carrier,” she said. “Whenever I go somewhere I want to be able to wear mine even if others don’t. I had a stroke back in October, so I know I have to be careful.”
Larry Brown of McComb noted the nuances of the issue.
“If you feel at risk or possibly came in contact with someone who is infected, yes, I think you should wear one for others’ protection,” he said. “But you cannot mandate everyone wear them.
“I work in the health care field and wear one every patient I see, per our company policy. I have no problem doing this because I see numerous people in close quarters and it also lets the patient feel better because some have low immune systems and are sick already.”
Brown is concerned about coronavirus, with a 17-month-old grandbaby, a pregnant daughter and elderly relatives with weakened immune systems. He hasn’t been able to visit them, but he said he does have concerns regarding personal liberty.
“I don’t think any government should mandate anything on a person. Now, if a business says ‘we require you to wear a mask,’ I’m either inclined to wear one and shop there or move on to somewhere that doesn’t require it,” he said. “I think for a private business, it’s their right to be able to decide, but it’s my right to be able to shop somewhere else.”
