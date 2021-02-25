Two Pike County teenagers are behind bars with bond set at $750,000 in connection with last week’s shooting death of a Tylertown man.
DaJohn Keedward Morgan, 1054 Adams Road, McComb, and Damarcus Oneal Smith, 608 Cedar St., Summit, have been charged with first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting of Den’Javis Warren.
A judge ruled that Morgan and Smith, both 17, would be under electronic monitoring if they bond out of jail.
Their preliminary hearing is set for March 4.
According to affidavits signed by Detective Justin Dyar, Walthall County sheriff’s deputies found Warren’s body in a car near Highway 27 just south of the Magee’s Creek bridge on Feb. 18.
Warren suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso. His vehicle had multiple gunshots.
An affidavit states that Morgan confessed to being one of the shooters in the drive-by after he was identified as a suspect and questioned at the sheriff’s office that same night. It also states that Morgan identified Smith as the second shooter in the incident. Smith was arrested two hours after Morgan.
Also set for March 4 is the preliminary hearing of Keith Penton, 59, of 01 Brandon Bay Church Road, Tylertown, who is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mona James, 52, at their home.
Penton also is being held at Walthall County Jail with bond set at $750,000.
