The Summit Town Council heard a complaint Tuesday from a resident who said overflow parking at the local driver’s license office is causing problems for neighbors.
“Ever since the DMV moved there, they’ve just taken over,” Marty Bass said. “They park wherever they want. They take over your yard.”
The driver’s license office on the corner of Laurel and Peters streets has some parking in front of the building. However, driver’s license operations across the state have been plagued by frequent shut-downs due to staffing shortages, long waits and an inundation of motorists seeking service.
As a result parking typically overflows onto nearby streets and in front of a strip of adjacent businesses whose owners have previously complained to the town council about a lack of available parking for paying customers.
Meanwhile, town officials noted that there’s ample parking across the street in front of the fire department.
“There’s parking spaces over there but they’re too lazy to park over there and walk across the street,” Mayor Percy Robinson said.
Bass said patrons of the drivers license office leave litter that he has to clean up.
“For a residential area, it’s totally different than it’s ever been,” he said. “Everybody that lives on this end of that street, we don’t have any privacy any more.”
Town officials are at a loss for remedy, as far as parking on the side of town streets is concerned, considering that’s public property.
“If there’s anything y’all could do to try to help it would be greatly appreciated,” Bass said.
