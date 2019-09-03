Sweet Sounds at Sweet Tooth 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bill Steber performs with Big Leg Music at the Sweet Tooth Cafe in Summit on Saturday evening as part of a benefit for the Summit Historical Society. Matt Williamson | Enterprise-Journal The band’s instruments are silhouetted in the window of the restaurant. Matt Williamson | Enterprise-Journal Rambling Steve Gardner sings with the band. Matt Williamson | Enterprise-Journal Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Acoustic ensemble Big Leg Music performed a benefit Saturday evening at the Sweet Tooth Cafe in Summit for the Summit Historical Society. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 89° Sunny Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Sweet Sounds at Sweet Tooth City taxes, spending rising New fire station may need OK from historians Voter case may go to Attorney General First responders save Texans from burning car Recipes wanted for annual edition Amite County runs out of gas, falls to Wilkinson County Bogue Chitto can't keep up with Pisgah Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRockedrick McGhee (1)Officer saves the day (1)City officials move to nix receipts (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
