South Pike saw 92% of its high school seniors graduate in May, and could add a few more before July.
High school principal Caprice Smalley told the school board Thursday that 97 of the school’s 106 seniors met district and state requirements for graduation, while only nine did not.
Four of the nine students who could not graduate in May are attending the school’s summer credit recovery program, and they may be added to the graduate total if they complete the program satisfactorily.
Overall, the school has 121 students participating in the program this summer.
Smalley said 79% of the district’s graduates are going to college. High school counselor Tyrone Varnado said most of those, 66% of the graduating class, are going to a community college, with most of those slated to attend Southwest Mississippi Community College; while another 13% are going to four-year colleges and universities.
Another 20% of graduates are entering the workforce, and 1% have joined a branch of the military.
Smalley said graduates had garnered offers of more than $6 million in scholarships.
Varnado said that graduate Josh Foster had scored a 30 on the ACT and was recognized at Senior Night.
At the junior high school, principal Warren Eyster said 16 students, seven in eighth grade and nine in seventh grade, were not promoted to the next grade,
Those students failed three or more classes. Another 49 students who failed only one or two classes have been invited to participate in summer, where they may be able to pull up their grades and master enough skills to be promoted to the next grade.
In other school reports:
• Career center director Billy Passman said 62 of the district’s graduates had taken classes through the center.
Although he reported in May that many students to that point had had difficulty in passing state-required and national certification tests, most of the students had passed their actual coursework.
There were notable exceptions, including the first-year agriculture and natural resources and welding classes, where the vast majority failed. He attributed the welding failures to online students who were not present for hands-on learning and projects.
• Eva Lower Elementary School principal Kim Daniels said 53% of the school’s 86 third-graders passed the gate test that usually is required for promotion to fourth grade.
She said more than 110 students could participate in the school’s summer program.
• Eva Gordon Upper Elementary School principal Geneva Holmes said 58 students are expected to take part in summer school. Sixteen students were retained — two each in fourth and fifth grades and 12 in sixth grade.
• Osyka Elementary School principal Dr. Angela Lowery presented diagnostic test results showing broad increases in reading and math proficiency schoolwide and at most grade levels. Prekindergarten and kindergarten scores showed significant improvement from the beginning to the end of the school year, with pre-K students increasing their scores by 147 points and kindergartners by 125 points.
• Interim alternative school director Montrell Moore said four seventh-graders who were assigned to alternative near the end of the school year will start school at alternative in the fall.
