Mississippi reached its fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 cases this week with a spike of 1,612 reported Thursday.
It marked the most cases reported in one day since the state’s July 30 peak of 1,775. Friday’s count fell back to 967 new cases. There were 22 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the two days, one in Lincoln County.
While Pike County didn’t continue its recent decrease in weekly case averages, it saw no spike either, instead matching last week’s average of 4.3 new cases per day.
Pike’s schools mostly held steady, too, with a few new cases and quarantine upticks in the McComb School District two weeks into its return to in-person learning.
As of Thursday, McComb reported one teacher or support staff case of COVID-19, two student cases and quarantine of 74 students and 12 teachers or staff.
Higgins Middle School reported one new case each among its teachers and its students, resulting in the quarantine of 59 students, three teachers and one support staff member.
Kennedy Early Childhood Center reported one new student COVID-19 case, resulting in the quarantine of two teachers, one support staff member and 10 students.
Also reported were one teacher and three students quarantined at Otken Elementary, one teacher quarantined at Summit Elementary and one student quarantined each at Denman Junior High and McComb High. None of these people had the virus.
McComb schools are taking a hybrid approach, allowing two groups of students to attend class in person and online on alternating days. Some parents have also chosen to keep their children all-virtual.
The approach has run smoothly for teachers so far, Superintendent Dr. Cedrick Ellis said Thursday.
“Nothing that we didn’t expect,” Ellis said. “They have been very diligent making sure that they adhere to everything in that return-to-school plan. We’re trying to limit the movement of students whenever possible. We also think that has helped us in isolating any quarantine issues or any cases that we may have.”
Teachers rather than students are moving between classrooms when possible. When students do have to change rooms, they do so in consistent groups, with no students from other classes mingling with them. The school board will vote next Tuesday to add that policy to the return-to-school plan.
North Pike School District reported three new student COVID-19 cases, 87 students quarantined and no new teacher cases or quarantines last week.
“We expect significantly better at reporting time on Monday for the week we are in,” Superintendent Dennis Penton said Thursday.
North Pike Middle School accounted for two of the three new cases and 60 of the quarantined students. The elementary had the other new case and 14 quarantines. The upper elementary quarantined four students, the high school, nine.
“We’re trying to be very diligent to contact trace and make sure we quarantine everybody who needs to be quarantined. I think that really has helped us keep our numbers low,” Penton said. “You have the bus to consider as well. Those bus numbers plus our classroom quarantines can add up pretty quickly.”
At the other end of the county, Osyka Elementary had one to five new teacher cases and two teachers and 25 students quarantined as of Oct. 30.
South Pike High had a teacher and two students quarantined, and South Pike Junior High had a teacher and three students quarantined.
There were no new cases or quarantines reported from Eva Gordon Elementary.
“We sanitize daily, once students leave, and I feel that, for this reason, our numbers have been relatively low,” South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said. “We have not had any outbreaks.”
Quarantine ended for Amite County High School’s seventh- and eighth-grades last Friday, and none of those students tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Don Cuevas said.
School reports from Mississippi State Department of Health showed Amite County High School with 132 students quarantined as of Oct. 30, but that was an error that didn’t account for the two grades’ return, Cuevas said.
Two teachers from Amite Elementary were quarantined last week. Since the MSDH report, one new staff member has tested positive for the virus.
Walthall County School District reported one to five new student cases and quarantine of seven teachers and 15 students at Tylertown High as of Oct. 30.
There were one to five new teacher cases and quarantine of one teacher and student each at New Bethel Christian School. One teacher and one student from Salem Attendance Center were in quarantine.
Franklin County reported one to five new students cases, one to five new teacher cases and seven students and one teacher quarantined.
In Lawrence County, there were one to five new student cases, one to five new teacher cases and five students and one teacher quarantined.
Lincoln County reported one to five new teacher cases, one to five new student cases and 68 students and 11 teachers quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.