Students got an extra week of spring break, stores quickly ran out of essential supplies and uncertainty and uneasiness about the spread of COVID-19 set in over the weekend, as southwest Mississippi nervously watched the coronavirus close in with new confirmations.
Mississippi had reported 10 cases as of Sunday — three in Forrest County, two each in Copiah, Hinds and Pearl River counties and one in Leflore County. The Clarion edger reported Sunday that one of those cases was a Jackson State University student who was being isolated at home. The first case was reported in Forrest County on Wednesday. Four news cases were confirmed over the weekend.
State heath officials said they had conducted 90 coronavirus tests at the state health lab as of Friday. Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center had tested nine people as of Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile in Louisiana, cases spiked, from just a handful early last week to 91 as of Sunday, state health officials reported. Most of those were from the New Orleans area, where St. Patrick’s Day revelry ensued Sunday despite Gov. John Bel Edward’s call for residents to avoid large crowds, the Associated Press reported. One COVID-19 death was reported in Louisiana on Sunday, a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident who had underlying medical conditions.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Friday in an effort to free up resources for hospitals and local officials in their response to the highly contagious virus, which affects the respiratory system and causes flu-like illness ranging from mild to severe.
Acting on the governor’s advice, local school officials announced over the weekend that schools would remain closed for another week.
Most schools in Mississippi, including North Pike, South Pike, McComb, Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, were on spring break last week. Some, including the Amite County School District, go on spring break this week.
North Pike officials announced that all athletic events and practices scheduled for next week would be postponed.
“We’ll reevaluate and determine our course of action for rescheduling at the end of next week, pending any announcement by (Mississippi High School Activities Association),” the school district tweeted Saturday.
The closures affected other events, including the Summit Garden Club’s flower show, which was scrubbed since it was being held at SMCC, marking a blow to the Pike County Azalea Festival. Whether other events were cancelled, including a Monday Garden tour, weren’t known as of this weekend.
Circuit judges Michael Taylor and David Strong cancelled court proceedings set for next week. Court was expected to resume on Monday, March 23.
SMRMC cancelled a stroke survivors support group set for this week and was putting in place rigorous screening of visitors, as was the Pike County Jail.
The hospital also issued guidelines for residents who suspect they may have coronavirus.
People with a high probability of contracting the virus include anyone with a fever above 100.4 degrees, a cough or shortness of breath; those who have traveled to places affected by the coronavirus in the past 124 days; and those who have had close contact with someone with it.
They urged them to isolate, and avoid crowds or gatherings, frequently wash hands, and drink plenty of fluids.
Hospital officials said if anyone has worsening symptoms of the virus — fever, coughing, fatigue and difficulty breathing — then they should call a new coronavirus hotline at (601) 249-3647.
Reeves, who just returned with his family from a trip to Spain, where the virus is highly active, said he’ll be working from home over the next two weeks.
“I'll be voluntarily working from home for 14 days out of an abundance of caution and care for those around us," he said.
Reeves also asked state employees to work from home if they are able and churches to suspend services, saying, “You can worship from home.”
Some church events, including an usher's banquet that had been set for Saturday night and an upcoming four-day prayer rally, were postponed. Dr. Nelda Gatlin, organizer of the God First International and Pray Mississippi in McComb, moved the event originally scheduled from March 26-29 to August. Some churches, including New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Summit, streamed Sunday services online.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said driver’s license services would only be offered at its nine District offices, including the one in Brookhaven, while other drivers license stations, including the one in Summit, would close. The district offices would only be providing limited services, including sex offender registry transactions, commercial driver license card renewals, but no testing, and CDL medical card updates. Drivers who need to renew licenses were asked to do so online.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Sunday to temporarily suspend utility disconnections for all water, sewer, electricity and gas services for the next 60 days.
Mississippi's eight public universities will remain closed for another week.
The cancellations and presumption that gatherings of people would wane in the coming week come in as health officials warn against making close contact with others and avoiding large crowds.
While cars were parked outside of restaurants, shopping centers and churches on Sunday, store shelves reflected concern among residents preparing for possible isolation. Walmart had run out of most cleaning supplies, paper towels and — somewhat inexplicably for an illness causing respiratory distress — toilet paper over the weekend. Store employees were wearing rubber gloves and wiping down surfaces at self-checkout registers and some shoppers were seen wearing rubber gloves as they grabbed items.
Hand sanitizer — seen by many as crucial in preventing the spread of the virus — was sold out in most local stores as of last week, and rubbing alcohol, the key ingredient in making homemade sanitzer, was becoming scarce.
The timing of the virus’ emergence — with the first cases reported in Mississippi and Louisiana last week — also comes as students and school personnel return from spring break and a crush of travelers returning to America from abroad are funneled through a handful of overcrowded U.S. airports over the weekend as a travel ban took effect.
