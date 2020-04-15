Local tornado relief efforts continue

At a time when many are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of tornadoes that moved through northern Walthall County has left residents there devastated. But relief efforts from many in the surrounding areas have helped ease the pain.
One of those efforts came from McComb native Jamie Bates, volunteer for Giving BAK Foundation. He has lived up to his group’s name, providing relief efforts in the time of need. And for Bates it was a personal matter.
“My weekends and summers were spent in Walthall County,” said Bates, a longtime photographer on the Gulf Coast.
“My aunt and uncle Mary and Jerry Harvey and my cousin Lynn Harvey live in the Sartinville area and they are part of the United Methodist church in Sartinville, where we are serving.”
Bates said his relatives survived the tornado “huddled in the bathroom when the roof blew off. By the grace of God, they are still with us today,” he said.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said Tuesday the storms killed a Walthall County man and a Lawrence County couple. The storms destroyed 100 homes in Walthall County.
Walthall County resident Maxie Lowe III, 44, was out in the bad weather checking on his dogs when the tornado lifted his home from its foundation and crushed him several feet away.
In nearby Lawrence County, sheriff’s deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula also died when a tornado tore through their home.
In total, 12 people in the state died in the storms, according to MEMA. Fatalities were also reported in Carroll, Jefferson Davis, Jones and Panola counties.
Since Monday, Bates, who’s also the co-owner of Daddy’s BBQ, has been in the Sartinville area using some of his equipment, including a large smoker, to feed the victims of the tornado and relief workers.
But it was an effort that Bates couldn't tackle alone, so he reached out for help. He got in contact with Allison and Phillip Hewitt, the owners of the Broadway Deli in McComb.
"We brought in food and started serving on Monday," Bates said.
Phillip Hewitt said Allison helped spearhead the efforts to provide food. He added that he was happy to see so many others step up to help, especially at a time when everyone is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
"What that says is everybody knows that God has this in his hands, and it is all just going to work out," he said. "There is more need than coronavirus right now for the people that have absolutely nothing."
Bates and the Hewitts have set up shop in the Sartinville community but have also delivered food to other communities in need in the county.
For Bates, wanting to help people is something that was inspired after Hurricane Katrina. He said that after the storm he helped distribute over 1-million pairs of shoes across the south. But helping the residents of Walthall County, especially his family, makes him feel proud.
"People are appreciative, including my family," he said. "They are appreciative that we are coming in to help them in their time of need. My aunt and uncle are elderly and they are appreciative. People have also come in and helped them gather their cattle. Their cattle are scattered because the fences are down."
Walthall County Emergency Management Director Royce McKee said assessing the damage it has caused has been heartbreaking.
"Pretty devastating, pretty devastating ," he said. "Just Monday we found at least 17 homes totally destroyed and several trailer homes down."
