Southwest Mississippi Community College saw a little shake-up in its administrative ranks this month.
Trustees accepted the resignation of Dr. Melissa Temple as associate vice president for nursing on June 8.
The board approved Stephanie Greer as the new nursing vice president.
Also in the nursing department, the board hired Karla Wallace as an associate degree nursing instructor.
In athletics,board members ratified the hiring of Jack Edmondson as baseball coach by the student services committee.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the 2021-22 budget.
• Approved the transfer of five cosmetology chairs to the McComb School District and two welding machines to the South Pike School District.
• Performed President Dr. Steve Bishop’s evaluation.
• Received reports on financial and federal audits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.