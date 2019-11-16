A man accused of killing eight people in Lincoln County during a 2017 shooting rampage will go on trial in February, and the trial will be held in Pike County, a judge ruled Thursday.
Circuit Judge David Strong denied Willie Cory Godbolt’s motion to delay the trial for at least six months so he could receive adequate counsel.
In deciding to move the trial to Magnolia, Strong noted that Pike County’s courthouse is bigger than Lincoln County’s.
Godbolt’s attorneys had sought to delay the trial until Sept. 29, arguing the Feb. 10 trial date would be too soon to prepare considering one of his public defenders left the office months ago, after the trial date was set, and the other is on maternity leave.
