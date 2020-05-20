Summit’s police force will receive a one-time payout for hazard duty for their service during the coronavirus pandemic following a unanimous vote by the town council in a special meeting Tuesday.
Full-time officers will receive $300 and part-time officers, along with the court clerk who works in the police department, will receive $150.
Including payroll deductions, the payment for full-time officers comes to $370 each.
Police Chief Kenny Cotton last week proposed $30 per day per officer to be paid for the duration of the pandemic, but town clerk Deborah Price noted that wouldn’t be feasible with a balance of $8,590 left for payroll after current salaries have been paid. Price noted that balance also serves as a cushion should officers accrue overtime between now and the end of the fiscal year in September.
“If we are granted to have Smokin’ on the Tracks, they will get more overtime,” Price said, referring to the town’s annual barbecue contest and festival, which has been delayed until June 19 and 20.
She said she consulted with Cotton and they agreed that the one-time payment would be the best route for compensation.
“One thing I want to make sure is that everybody who worked during this pandemic gets something,” Councilwoman Pauline Monley said.
Cotton thanked the board for the payments.
“I want to thank the board and mayor, everybody, for the support,” he said.
Magnolia recently voted to give essential workers there — police, fire, public works and town clerks — temporary 4% pay raises for hazard duty pay. McComb, Gloster and Brookhaven haven’t approved hazard pay.
Councilman Lester Jones said he’d like for the council to consider payments to public works employees.
“We have not forgotten about the city workers,” Monley said. “We want to take care of our city workers as well.”
Price said finances shouldn’t prevent that.
“Y’all know that the water/sewer budget is going to be better than the general fund,” she said, noting that the town’s deputy clerk worked “every single day” and should be considered for a payment as well.
Councilman Joe Lewis asked about future hazard pay if the virus continues into next year.
“We’re going to have to cross the bridge when we get there,” Mayor Percy Robinson said.
In another matter, the council voted 4-0 to release $10,000 in contingency funds to Greenbriar Digging for work it recently completed on a sewer line rehabilitation project.
“Greenbriar, to my satisfaction, has completed what they need to complete,” Robinson said.
