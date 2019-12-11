State troopers are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a Louisiana motorcyclist early Tuesday morning on Highway 98 near the Pike-Walthall county line.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred near the intersection of Leatherwood Road just east of Holmesville, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Tuesday afternoon.
State troopers arrived at the scene at 12:22 to find a 1995 Harley Davidson driven by Trinity M. Vitrano, 45, of Marrero, La., had collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Logan Holden, 32, of Tylertown.
Vitrano was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both vehicles were traveling eastbound, James said.
The highway patrol was still investigating how the pickup and motorcycle came into contact.
No charges have been filed, James said.
