At 23, Rebekah Tate has smuggled Bibles and fled police in China, worked with Amazon Indians and African orphans, done medical work in Thailand and construction work in Mexico.
Now she’s heading out for a year at a Bible college in Texas before what she hopes will become a career in overseas missions.
Tate, of the Terry’s Creek community west of Magnolia, grew up going to Terry’s Creek Baptist Church. A home-school graduate, she works at Williamson Nursery outside Summit.
The daughter of Chuck and Jeanne Tate, she’s one of nine siblings — two brothers and seven sisters. And she’s wanted to be a missionary since she was a girl.
Her first mission trip was in 2016 at the age of 19.
“I was Bible smuggling in China, which was crazy,” Tate said.
Based in Hong Kong for four weeks, she backpacked to and fro into China taking Bibles to people who would distribute them to churches.
“It was life-changing — the church in China, seeing believers who were so faithful in such persecution,” said Tate.
She learned about the ministry on one of her weekend visits to an abortion clinic in Jackson, where she gently approaches women, hands them pamphlets and, if they’re willing, encourages them to consider adoption and invites them to a clinic across the street that offers ultrasounds.
“I say, ‘Hey, your baby’s heart is beating at 21 days,’” said Tate, who works with Crisis Pregnancy Center. “I realize I have no idea what they’ve been through.”
Pro-Life Mississippi honored Tate for her efforts Thursday night at its annual banquet.
In 2018, Tate went to the area in Ecuador where pioneer missionaries Nate Saint, Jim Elliott and others were massacred by Huaorani Indians in 1956 — a story told in books and films “Through Gates of Splendor” and “End of the Spear.”
Tate helped build a job training center for the descendants of those same Huaorani.
“I loved the people there. I always love the people,” she said.
Next trip was to Piedras Negras, Mexico, a border town where she worked with a local church hosting backyard Bible clubs.
Then it was back to China, this time near Tibet, where teams of two placed Christian pamphlets at residents’ front doors at night. That was illegal on two counts: being out after dark, and proselytizing. What’s more, the area was predominantly Muslim.
“There was a lot of running from police and dogs and hiding from people,” Tate said.
“We’d hide in cornfields. We got in a haystack.”
Some were caught, held under house arrest, deported and blacklisted from China.
Tate was there four weeks. The day after she arrived back in the States, she left again for Piedras Negras, Mexico, this time taking friends and family members to give them a taste of the mission work that brought her so much joy.
In spring 2019, Tate went to Thailand with a medical group led by a Clinton doctor. From Chiang Mai they visited villages near the Myanmar border, doing medical work by day and holding revivals at night. They spent the night in villages, sleeping in huts.
Tate loved it.
When she got home she took a medical course in North Carolina, where she met a couple who run an orphanage in Kenya near the border with Tanzania and Uganda. She went there this past January, holding vacation Bible school for the children.
“I’ve never seen kids who love Jesus so much,” she said. “They have no mother, they have no father. I left my heart with those kids there.”
Tate downplays the difficulties of such trips. She said she hasn’t experienced culture shock, though she has gotten sick.
“Any country I go to, the first week I get sick. It’s pretty much a given,” she said, citing the change in food and water.
On Tuesday, Tate will leave for Bay Bible Translators Institute in Bowie, Texas, which teaches a range of classes geared toward overseas missions.
“I want to be better equipped,” Tate said.
After the one-year course, “we’ll see where God leads,” Tate said. “I would love to do a longterm move overseas if that’s where He leads.”
She said the gospel is simple — a free gift of salvation. Her theme comes from an old hymn: “Jesus paid it all, all to Him I owe.”
Her mother said it’s been “scary but rewarding” for her daughter to take such trips.
“You have faith. You pray. I knew if God is leading her, He would take care of her,” Jeanne Tate said.
“I’m really, really proud of her for seeking the Lord. She always had a heart to be a helper, to be an advocate, to stand up and help people.”
Williamson Nursery is selling raffle tickets to help her on her way and will choose a winner Saturday, giving away sets of outdoor pottery.
“Anyone who frequents our garden knows that Rebekah Tate helps us hold things together,” said nursery owner Stephen Porter. “While we know we are losing one of our best, we are so excited for her future in the mission field spreading her love for God and serving others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.