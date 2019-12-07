McComb's Christmas parade, 'Christmas at the Movies,' rolled through the city on Saturday, featuring bands, floats, horses, ATVs, dancers, ending with Santa throwing candy from a fire truck.
Photos number 18 and 20 belongs to “KIDS CREATIONS LEARNING CENTER” - owner is Charether Brister , please correct .. thank you!
