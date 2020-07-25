By Caleb McCluskey
Enterprise-Journal
McComb is another step closer to having major street repairs, with the city board expected to open bids on Aug. 10.
Keith Lott, a project manager at Neel-Schaffer, said he does not expect any issues with the bidding process, but until then, there is no way of knowing when the overlaying can begin.
“Until you open bids, it is hard to say, so when we open bids on Aug. 10, then we will have a better idea of the schedule,” Lott said.
The beautification of McComb won’t stop at repaving roads, as Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced two initiatives he wants to start, one addressing litter and the other introducing community gardens.
Lockley said he needs the full support of selectmen and residents to make the changes.
Lockley said it takes a city-wide effort to address litter, noting that before the coronavirus threw a wrench in his plans, he had orchestrated a schedule to have annual city-wide cleanings in every ward at different parts of the year.
“I hear so many people talking about how much litter we have in McComb. We, as citizens of the City of McComb, have to take a collective effort to remove the litter,” he said.
He said he would also like to see a community garden in every ward of the city to help boost unity and cover the vacant and overgrown lots.
“I’ve been doing research on community gardens, and what I am going to be pushing for is a lot of the vacant lots where it has grown up that we can look at and promote community gardens,” he said. “Community gardens are a means to educate and help out our community develops pride. I think it would be a big benefit to the city of McComb.”
