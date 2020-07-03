A former Amite County school superintendent said he believed his Facebook profile was hacked after a racist comment circulated around the social media platform in response to the recent change to the Mississippi flag.
A comment apparently from Scotty Whittington’s account said the new flag should have “watermelon and a pack of Kool cigarettes” on it.
Since the comment, many people messaged the Enterprise-Journal about the post.
Whittington said Thursday that he “does not post regularly” and believes he was hacked.
People have since jumped on Whittington’s Facebook page to deride to remark.
A post on June 30 about the NAACP wanting to sandblast the carving of Confederate figures on Stone Mountain, angry Facebook users posted screenshots of the comment, asking to resign, although Whittington, who was Amite County’s last elected Superintendent, retired from the position in January.
The original comment has since been deleted.
Before the controversy, Whittington’s last post was Jan. 10, 2020.
