Southwest Mississippi Community College is in the midst of reopening the campus for the fall semester.
President Dr. Steve Bishop told college trustees last Tuesday that faculty were to return to campus for a college-wide meeting at the Fine Arts Building, where faculty members can be socially distanced.
Students started moving into the dormitories Sunday and will continue into Tuesday, when the first classes are supposed to meet.
For at least the first two to three weeks of the semester, Bishop said temperature checks would be required for all faculty and staff, and they will receive something certifying they have been checked and cleared for being on campus.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back and seeing some activity on campus,” Bishop said.
He said enrollment was down from last year, but about where student count stood two years ago. A last-minute push to promote enrollment for either in-person or online classes was planned, and contingency plans are in place in case the school has to take all of its classes online again.
The college’s dorms are almost full for the semester, Bishop said, and Servicemaster was contracted to clean and sanitize the buildings before students return.
As of now, Bishop said athletic contests are still expected to held, with football postponed until Oct. 1.
That delay “gives us an opportunity to evaluate the number of (COVID-19) cases in this area and check with our coaches and the dorm head residents about conditions,” Bishop said.
He noted that NCAA Divisions II and III have cancelled fall championships, and upper division conferences have started cancelling their fall seasons or moving sports to the spring, with those moves ranging from the Southwestern Athletic Conference all the way up to the Big 10 and the Pacific 12.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges members have not held together on the matter, as East Mississippi Community College broke ranks and decide to cancel its fall sports.
“We had hoped we would stick together as a conference,” Bishop, this year’s MACC president, said. “We’re still talking and evaluating whether we will play. Waiting till Oct. 1 gives us more time to make that decision.”
Other state media reported over the weekend that the MACC’s athletic commissioner planned a news conference today in which further changes to fall sports seasons could be announced.
In case of another closure in which employees have to work from home, the trustees approved a policy regarding standards for doing that safely and professionally.
Alicia Shows, vice president for academic affairs, said the policy would require faculty and staff working from home to be available during their work hours, maintain operable internet access and keep grades confidential, among other things, “to protect the employee and the college.”
In other business, the board:
• Voted to advertise for proposals on a project to address drainage at the school’s softball field, a job expected to cost more than $250,000.
• Purchased a virtual reality program for general education and workforce training to simulate situations such as crowds for public speaking or heights for outdoor construction.
• Hired Vincent Thibodeau as assistant men’s basketball coach. The Front Royal, Va., native was a volunteer coach the past two seasons and has served on coaching staffs at George Mason, William and Mary, Virginia Military Institute and the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
