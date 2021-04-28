Residents in western Wilkinson County saw significant flooding damage during last weekend’s storm, claiming seven times the damage than the second-most damaged county in Mississippi.
Wilkinson County had 25 homes affected by flooding on Percy Creek Sand Road, according to Wilkinson County Emergency Management Director Mattie Powell Tuesday.
“The creek jumped the bank and went into people’s homes, and it continued to rain and the water was steadily coming into their homes,” Powell said. “Because it was so early in the morning some folks were sleeping through it.
“Luckily we didn’t lose anybody, and no one was hurt. I had to tell a lot of people, ‘You can buy material things, but you can’t replace a life.’ ”
Powell said the flooding on Percy Creek, which the residential road follows parallel, has gone down, but during the flood event, eight people were trapped in their homes.
“I was really concerned for those people, so I was making every call I could. It was scary, but we made it through, and I hope I can do more to help them,” she said.
Powell said the surrounding counties provided aid, as did the American Red Cross, which assisted people Monday. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks deployed boats to rescue trapped residents, and the Wilkinson County sheriff’s office assisted.
Powell also noted that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is on its way to Wilkinson to give aid and further access the damage.
MEMA’s preliminary damage report for the storm showed one fatality in Pearl River County, two injuries in George and Stone counties, one home damaged in George and Perry counties and three homes damaged in Stone County. The fatality occurred when a tree fell on a home and killed a girl, MEMA officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.