Pike County supervisors accepted a $217,392 bid for voting machines Friday even though it was the highest bid submitted.
Supervisors awarded the bid to ES&S at the recommendation of the purchasing clerk, circuit clerk and election commission.
Other bidders were VotingWorks at $138,794 and Hart InterCivic at $206,000.
VotingWorks was the only one to offer a bid through the reverse auction process. Hart submitted a bid on the Public Message Board, while ES&S sent one in via email.
Supervisors must accept the “lowest and best” bid, and purchasing clerk Tammy Rayborn submitted a two-page letter explaining why the ES&S bid was the best. She cited the product, service, maintenance, software, hardware, certification and other issues.
Charlie Munford, Mississippi director of VotingWorks, attended Friday’s meeting and said, “Why were the two other vendors not able to follow the rules like we did?”
Rayborn said the state audit department said the other bids were acceptable.
Budget hearing Sept. 7
Supervisors also:
• Adopted the proposed annual budget and scheduled a public hearing 8 a.m. Sept. 7. The $48.3 million budget will not require a tax increase.
• Agreed to direct road superintendent Wendell Alexander to mow an overgrown ditch at the intersection of Higgins Drive and Gertman Hill Road until the city of McComb gets a new long-arm bushhog. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said a 2017 survey determined that all of Higgins Drive is inside the city limits but said the work would be legal.
• Approved the establishment of Cajun Villa private family cemetery off Pike 93 Central next to Conerly Drive.
• Agreed to provide four loads of gravel for a practice field at South Pike High School, and a side-arm tractor to mow a steep hill at North Pike Upper Elementary School.
• Authorized Dowdy to draw up an agreement between Pike County and Tangipahoa Parish, La., to share maintenance costs on Stateline Road.
• After an executive session, authorized Dowdy to proceed with eminent domain quick-take proceedings for bridge projects on Stateline Road. The tracts are owned by two companies which operate hunting clubs and which have not responded to county requests for rights of way.
• Noted the hiring of Shakara T. Isaac in the sheriff’s department and the resignation of Aundrea Robinson in the road department,
• Approved annual ad valorem tax exemptions for Weyerhaeuser and International Paper expansions in 2020. Weyerhaeuser added $14.8 million in new equipment. IP added $6 million and created 121 new jobs, according to documents submitted by the companies.
• Received the annual budget request from North Pike School Districts of $4 million plus $858,000 for debt service.
• Accepted a $97,147 juvenile drug court grant from the Division of Public Safety Planning.
• Received a copy of the grand jury report, which noted a total of 170 indictments this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.